Educational and state leaders weighed in on a controversial prompt in civil fashion during a virtual debate Tuesday hosted by the nonprofit Braver Angels.
The prompt: “Be it resolved that public schools in Alaska are focused too much on teaching what to think and not enough on teaching how to think.”
Braver Angels hosts national events that prompt engagement from attendees, according to Paul Norris, the event’s moderator and chair.
“Debate is a misnomer. It’s more a search for collective truth,” Norris said. “It’s not competitive and sometimes people deepen their point of views.”
Panelists included Alaska House Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole; Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board member Tim Doran; Dawn Cogan, Galena City School District’s IDEA homeschool site administrator; and Tenna Judkins, director of Iñupiaq education for the North Slope Borough School District.
Prax and Judkins supported the statement, while Doran and Cogan took an opposition stance.
In support
In opening statements, Prax drew support from the Declaration of Independence’s purpose to liberate people living in America.
“What I think we were trying to liberate ourselves from was telling us what to do,” Prax said. “What we need to do is liberate ourselves from what schools tell us to think and instead train them how they should think individually.”
Judkins, a homegrown North Slope educator who attended school in Utqiagvik, said Indigenous education informs her opinion.
She said while Alaska has a rich Native history, and centuries later, those lessons and cultures provide a solid foundation “for teaching our Native students how to think.”
Questions posed, she said, include everything from surviving an Arctic climate and stocking freezers to getting to school on a given day or navigating the modern world.
“These questions cause our kids to think critically in ways that help navigate through life,” Judkins said. “Our education system needs to take this same approach to teaching.”
Barriers to student success, she said, are standardized testing that don’t align with ways of thinking. Other barriers include a lack of balanced or diverse perspectives.
“Children are not born to be molded into the best versions of what we want to see, they are unique versions of themselves that we have to hone in on,” Judkins said.
In opposition
Doran, a retired teacher and educator, said the outcomes of what students learn or do with their education are evident, but that knowledge starts with growth.
“My vision as an educator is that every student will become a confident, curious, caring citizen,” Doran said. “But we have to provide context, give them information and then they will get a chance to think.”
Doran said Alaska’s testing standards hold language, such as problem solving and preparation, that address the need for direction.
“These skills go all beyond the content of the tests but sometimes you need the content to get the context,” Doran said.
Teachers provide the content and instruction, Doran said, but “It’s up to the students with what to with it.”
Cogan, a product of Fairbanks public schools, homeschooled her own children. As a teacher for Galena’s homeschool program, she said education goes beyond physical locations. Alaska, she said, supports a variety of public education options, from trade programs to charter schools.
Homeschool, she said, allows parents to select individualized resources for their children.
“Parents can teach their children about their cultural values and yet have students still participate in clubs, groups and social activities,” Cogan said. “Each student has a learning plan tailored for what they need.”
Conclusions
Judkins said Utqiagvik schools use a unique blend of student-centered learning, Alaska and federal standard content. Something similar can be applied to improving education and critical thinking.
“It’s a matter of finding content that not only interests and engages our students but allows them to read more often,” Judkins said.
Cogan said the state already provides mechanisms in its support of diverse offerings.
“We live in a time where students have access to a wide range of topics and resources if they want to learn something,” Cogan said. She added different forms of assessment beyond federal summarized testing can demonstrate students how to think.
Prax’s solution: keep the conversation going.
“It’s the type of conversation we should be having in the legislature instead of the formal, adversarial ones that go on,” Prax said.
All agree that community collaboration drives student success, regardless of approach.
“It’s something we try to promote within our schools because every school is a unique community,” Doran said. “We learn together ... we don’t school in isolation.”