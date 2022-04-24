Support sprang up to save West Valley High School’s emergency services/firefighter program, even as the district struggles with looming budget cuts.
Suzy Coronel, a paramedic who teaches the courses at West Valley, said at a Tuesday board of education meeting the decision goes against the district’s core values.
“How are we student-centered when we cancel their entire program midcourse and ... their entire life’s plan just has to wait, even though we have other options for reductions in funding?” Coronel asked.
The courses are part of West Valley High School’s career and technical education program, with a goal of providing college credits for students in a particular field.
Strong support
Drake Berrian, a firefighter with the Ester Volunteer Fire Department and North Star Volunteer Fire Department, told school board members cutting the program would be a mistake.
“It is not only a failure to your students, but a failure to the community as a whole,” Berrian said.
He called the emergency services field “wide open” for people in the Interior.
“The problem is that people who are applying for these jobs are being beaten out by out-of-state, out-of-town applicants from fire explorer programs in places like Anchorage or in Washington,” Berrian said.
He added local entities foot the bill to certify those applicants “and then they take that certification back home.”
A letter from West Valley junior MaKenna Beshears detailed how she set her mind on an emergency services career after seeing an ambulance and that West Valley provided a cluster of classes to help.
“Just this year alone I have had more experience in a field that I plan on going into than I ever could have imagined solely because of this program,” Beshears wrote. “Taking this away would not only hurt many students academically but it would also be taking away bonds that are formed in the classroom that are like no other I’ve experienced.”
The program garnered support from local fire chiefs as well.
“A high school student that can graduate from the Fire and EMS program with their basic firefighting and EMS certifications can come right to work at many of the borough fire departments,” City of Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor wrote in his letter.
Raygor called the program “a valuable community partner” that directly contributes to improving emergency services in the region.
Board member Erin Morotti said Tuesday night that the district’s 2019-2023 “Re-Envisioning CTE” document placed an emphasis on expanding health sciences and emergency medical courses.
“I know this is an admin decision, not a board decision, but I’m hoping that other board members would agree with the community and join me in advocating to keep this program intact next year,” Morotti said.
Numbers deciding factor
FNSBSD communications director Joshua DuVall said in an email Thursday the decision to cancel the EMS-related cluster was a decision made by district CTE personnel and West Valley administrators. The cluster “had very low enrollment and student interest.”
“With declining budgets, schools must prioritize required classes and elective courses with high student interest,” DuVall said.
Similar cuts were made to its Advanced Placement and language courses in past years, he added.
“Schools no longer have the ability to offer in-person classes that only a handful of students are interested in,” DuVall said.
According to school enrollment numbers, Coronel’s average class size is 13 students. Sports medicine enrolls three students, intro to fire science has four, emergency trauma tech has 15 and emergency medical tech has seven. Coronel also teaches a combined First Aid/CPR/health careers exploration class with 29 students, which has enough enrollment.
DuVall said students have other options, including the district’s partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College. They can also take “several other courses through the Health Sciences Pathway” at West Valley or Hutchison; none are EMS-related.
Goes beyond numbers
Coronel, however, said the cuts go beyond numbers and the district was only hiding behind the excuse.
The top concern, she said, was the students in the program.
“This is really a four-year career path and a lot of these kids are halfway through that track when it gets cut,” Coronel told the News-Miner Thursday. “Some were already signing up for next year.”
Another concern was that cuts to the program didn’t surface during board budget discussions early on, unlike proposed librarian or music cuts. Rather the decision to cut the courses came at a building-level decision.
“The public didn’t even know about it,” she said.
She added only seniors can enroll through the UAF partnership program because it stipulates students must be 18 years or older to earn a certificate.
Coronel said written support from firefighters, fire chiefs, and students demonstrate its value.
“We are a feeder program that can help our fire departments,” Coronel said.