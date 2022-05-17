Mediation has failed between the University of Alaska and its faculty union.
The Board of Regents voted unanimously to implement its last best offer, essentially overriding the union in order to try to secure a 3% salary increase for its members starting July 1.
“I don’t see another path forward, and I am appreciative of getting money to the faculty as quickly as we can,” said Regent Mary K. Hughes at a special Board of Regents meeting, streamed online starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
University of Alaska faculty salaries have been stagnant with only one 1% raise during the last five years.
With negotiations at an impasse, UA is no longer legally required to negotiate. Officials said they are still entertaining offers from the union, but the vote to move forward with the contract is necessary to boost faculty salaries this year. The Legislature is in the final stages of approving a state budget, and the salary increase requires legislative approval.
“If we don’t support this, faculty won’t get money until FY 24 (which starts July 1, 2023),” she said.
The university’s last best offer to United Academics came last month with annual raises over three years of 3%, 2.5% and 2%. Before that, the university was offering 2% a year. The university is also providing an adjustment to the pension wage base that requires an additional contribution of $765 a person per year — the first such increase in decades.
UA President Pat Pitney said the compensation is in line with similar universities.
The faculty sought a minimum of 3% a year — more depending on inflation with a maximum of 7% — plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay for all members. The professors have also asked for “equity adjustments,” explained in union documents as aimed at rectifying “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses and would help make the University of Alaska a better employer to its faculty.”
In March, union President Abel Bult-Ito wrote to members that university management is ignoring a sharp decline in faculty buying power “of over 10% through the end of 2021 with another 7% projected for 2022 due to annual inflation.”
Pitney holds that fulfilling United Academic’s financial request would cost $70 million over three years, is unsustainable and would get rejected by state lawmakers.
The Alaska State Employees Association’s general government unit is receiving raises of 3.5% and 2.5%, for the contract’s first two years, and for year three an increase commensurate with inflation up to 5%, pending legislative approval.
UA’s lead negotiator said at a news conference following the regents meeting that it’s “rather unusual” for a party to make a declaration of contract implementation. Attempts to reach Tony Rickard, chief negotiator for the United Academics, by phone and by email were unsuccessful.
The negotiations started in August on the heels of a major downsizing of the university system.
In addition to bigger salaries, the professors’ union is looking for more discretion over employee workload and more job security.
The university dropped multiple contract changes that it had sought, according to a news release. That includes consideration of furloughs in place of program reductions and eliminations. The administration also sought automatic consequences for a second unsatisfactory post-tenure review.
Terms sought by the union that the university cannot abide include “changing the nature of postdoc and visiting faculty workloads and compensation; not allowing faculty to have a full research workload; requiring multi-year contracts for term faculty regardless of funding availability,” the UA news release reads.
There is also disagreement around how academic freedom is defined. Pitney said the union is conflating academic freedom with program review, reduction and elimination.
“We remain significantly far apart,” the university president told the regents. “Neither party has been making concessions on significant issues for some time.”
Regent John Davies, a retired professor, agreed that implementing the contract, and securing the faculty a 3% raise, was the best way forward.
“There has been a notion out there that somehow the university doesn’t need to get money from the Legislature to fund the monetary terms and that we could just cut administration to achieve that,” he said.
University administration has been cut by almost a quarter during downsizing, he said.
“We have a significant number of staff, both at the lower levels and at the higher administrative levels, that are being asked to do two and three jobs,” said Davies, who is also a former state legislator and former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman.
Regent Dale Anderson said he was reluctant to offer professors more than 2% a year.
“I do appreciate the faculty very much and would like this to be taken as our commitment to you that we want to make these pay raises, but we have to do it within fiscal constraints,” he said.
UA professors have been working under an expired contract since Jan. 1.