Universal masking will continue at schools in the Denali Borough at least until the next school board meeting in February.
A motion to officially continue the current universal masking policy ended in a 4-4 tie Thursday, which means the motion failed. With one assembly member missing, the tie was not broken and the current framework requiring universal masking remains. The Smart Start Framework is the board’s protocols for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The school board then directed Denali Superintendent Dan Polta to develop plans that will transition to a different model for the Smart Start Framework, which will be up for consideration at the February board meeting.
Students wearing masks or not wearing masks is an ongoing contentious issue at Denali Borough schools. Over the past months, parents on both sides of the issue have contacted the board with strong opinions.
At the meeting, the administration recommended continuing the universal mask mandate.
“It seems an unwise time to do such a change,” Polta said.
The last time the board addressed masking near the end of 2021, it decided to wait until after the holidays to revisit the issue. The thinking was that holiday travel might result in Covid numbers rising.
The hope now, Polta said, is that Covid numbers will drop and masking can be lifted. But the Omicron variant is still causing serious illness and cases are spreading at the schools, he noted. Those cases are likely the result of students who spend time with each other outside of school, he said. The goal now is to get through the omicron surge, he added.
The board’s student representative, whose vote does not officially count, voted to keep universal masking.
“It’s fair for us to all wear masks,” Kami VanDeventer said. “I feel safer in a school that requires masking.”
Board members who want to lift the mask mandate said the masks inhibit learning. Board members who support the mask mandate said it doesn’t make sense to remove masking protection during the omicron surge.
Based on the pattern of omicron in other countries, it seems likely that the surge could decrease in mid-to-late February, Polta said
The board will revisit universal masking at the February meeting.
Nenana City School
Students at Nenana City School moved to remote learning this past week, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Nenana.
“The school will continue in a remote learning format for a period of time to be determined,” the school said, in a letter to parents.
The school said it is using Guidance for Classification of Clusters and Outbreaks, authored by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.
“This guidance describes an outbreak as: multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff meeting criteria for a probable or confirmed school-associated Covid-19 case with symptom onset or positive test result within 14 days of each other,” the school said. “We have surpassed the 10% threshold.”
One factor that will be considered before students can return to in-person learning is a reduction in the Covid-19 positivity rate at the Nenana Student Living Center. The center is a boarding house for students who come to Nenana, from all over the state, to attend Nenana City School.
The school has a layered protection plan. Masking is required for students who complete isolation due to a positive Covid test. Those students are required to wear a mask for five days after they return to school.
Masking is required for staff and students who enroll in the Test to Stay protocol for close contacts.