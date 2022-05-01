A federal waiver providing free meals for school children expires June 30 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is asking families to apply for free and reduced-cost meals for this coming school year and to get ready to apply for upcoming years.
“While the district is providing meals at no charge to students, that doesn’t mean students have free or reduced meal eligibility,” said Amy Rouse, the district’s director of Nutrition Services. “In fact, many do not.”
The waiver has been in place since spring 2020 as part of a Covid-19 pandemic measure.
“Congress authorized Covid relief spending that included funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide waivers which allowed districts the ability to offer meals at no charge,” Rouse said. “With the last omnibus bill that was passed, Congress did not include this therefore USDA no longer has the authorization to provide/offer waivers.”
Rouse said there are “many ways for a child to obtain free eligibility, but only for reduced meals.”
Parents and guardians need to complete an application, either online or submitted by paper. Applications can be found online at www.k12northstar.org/Domain/101.
“We are encouraging families to complete the 2021-2022 School Meals Application for actively enrolled students so that in August the qualifying students will have what is called ‘carryover’ status,” Rouse said.
Rouse said 26% of families qualified for free or reduced-price meals in the current school year, down 36% from the 2019/2020 school year. However, she said the decline was due in large part to the lack of applications filled out since the universal waiver made meals free.
Rouse said families need to complete a new school meal application every year but that the USDA regulations provide a 30-day buffer to receive meals. If a new application isn’t completed, a student’s meal eligibility “will revert to full pay.”
Newly enrolled students, such as kindergarteners, don’t have a carryover status “and will be expected to pay full price for meals until an application is completed and processed.”
BEST homeschool students are able to receive a meal if they attend a class at a brick and mortar school. Students can pick up the meals immediately before or after a meal service. E-learning students are able to pick both meals up at meal time.
Price
The district’s nutrition services department provides free and reduced-cost breakfast and lunch for qualifying families under the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.
Without the program, the cost per student would be $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch at elementary schools. Secondary school students would have to pay $2.25 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.
Milk is sold separately for 75 cents. Al a carte items, such as chips, are not included in a meal and charged differently.
For a family with a single elementary school student, meals would cost potentially $990 per school year, based on a 180-day calendar.
“For an elementary student who eats breakfast and lunch daily, the weekly cost would be $27.50 and for a middle or high school student, the cost would be $30,” Rouse said.
The reduced meal program provides free breakfast meals to students and charges 40 cents for lunches. That boils down to $72 per student per school year.
Income eligibility
The reduced meals program has federal income eligibility requirements. The district’s 2021-2022 chart highlights requirement. A single parent/guardian household has to show they have an annual income of $29,767 (or $2,481 monthly) to qualify. A household of five with an annual income of $71,799 or lower can qualify.
Families also qualify if they are receive assistance from one of the several state or federal assistance programs such as SNAP or Native Family Assistance Program.
Rouse reiterated families should fill out an application or visit the Nutrition Services website for more information on qualifications.
Other benefits
Beyond ensuring students are provided meals, the free and reduced meals program determines federal funding for schools.
The applications also help determine eligibility to families for certain benefits, including discounted school and test fees, discounted phone services, free or reduced internet service and pandemic electronic benefits transfer benefits (or food stamps).
For more information, contact Nutrition Services at 907-451-1004 or visit online at www.k12northstar.org/Domain/101.
Legislation introduced
Sen. Lisa Murkowski co-sponsored bipartisan legislation along with Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Massachusetts) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) on March 31 to extend the program through Sept. 30, 2023.
The legislation earned support from 49 other U.S. senators, but the bill remains in committee.
Murkowski, in a joint March 31 news release said while life is beginning to feel normal for some, “many Alaskans are still working to overcome the economic fallout from the pandemic and many schools continue to struggle with supply shortages and higher prices.”