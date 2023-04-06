The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored 18 students graduating Wednesday from the Rural Human Services program.
Rural Human Services is a program that prepares students for social work in rural Alaska. The students met in Fairbanks one week a month for 18 months to learn about crisis intervention, community development, counseling in mental health and substance abuse, grief counseling, and personal and community healing and well-being.
Interior Alaska Campus Director Julia Biddle said their mission is to integrate lifelong educational opportunities with rural Alaska and Alaska Native communities, cultures and ways of life.
Robyn Henry, the program’s lead faculty member, said discussions focused on questions of helping people struggling with substance abuse get back on their feet, to supporting someone with a broken heart, to inspiring children to challenge themselves, and to being a community leader. She said the questions can’t be answered with a textbook or lecture but with the deep and painful journey of the heart.
“You are the message you seek to give others,” Henry said to students. “You are the warriors and healers in your communities.”
Bryan Uher, dean of the College of Rural and Community Development told the students, “What you’ve achieved and the impact you will have on your communities is inspiring.”
Dr. Charlene Stern, UAF vice chancellor for rural, community and Native education, said that strength and resilience has carried them through generations, and programs like RHS invest in those strengths further.
“You are advocates in your communities and families that generate positive energy,” she said.
Students thanked the program’s elders and instructors, and their families and friends. Many called their peers in the program their second family.
Andrean Jimmie said the program gave her more skills to help people, to listen, and just be there for them.
“Let’s continue to strive and grow together,” Barbara Moore said.
Celeste Washington said her daughter encouraged her throughout the program by telling her, “I’m going to be smart like you.”
During the ceremony, Henry honored elder Elizabeth Fleagle as she retires from the program, with Henry calling Fleagle the program’s foundation. Fleagle has been with the program since it started in 2001 and has worked with more than 350 students and taught more than 5,280 hours, Henry said. However, Henry said, her influence has been measured in love through her inspiring stories, hugs, words of encouragement, daily readings and prayers.
The students gave Fleagle a handmade drum, signed by each student and painted with a heart, forget-me-not flowers, and the title to Fleagle’s favorite song, “Amazing Grace.”
“It’s been such an honor to be part of this wonderful program,” Fleagle said.
• Andrean Jimmie, of Minto
• Barbara Moore, of Manokotak
• Billie Henry, of Fairbanks
• Celeste Washington, of Nome
• Dollie Hawley, of Kivalina
• Hannah Schnaidt, of Nome
• Jennifer Hill, of Eagle River
• John Nicori, of Port Lions
• Kimberly Ulery, of Nenana
• Melissa Craig, of Anchorage
• Penny Schaeffer, of Nome
• Shannon Klescewski, of Nome
• Tatiana Andrew, of Anchorage
• Victoria Harris-Swanson, of Kotzebue
• Victoriano Solis, of Dillingham
• Violet Sensmeier, of Anchorage