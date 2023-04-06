The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored 18 students graduating Wednesday from the Rural Human Services program.

Rural Human Services is a program that prepares students for social work in rural Alaska. The students met in Fairbanks one week a month for 18 months to learn about crisis intervention, community development, counseling in mental health and substance abuse, grief counseling, and personal and community healing and well-being.

