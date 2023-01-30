University of Alaska Fairbanks research professor Gunther Kletetschka has spent the last few months researching drill samples aboard the JOIDES Resolution, an international scientific research vessel.

JOIDES is an acronym for the Joint Oceanographic Institutions for Deep Earth Sampling. The samples are from ocean floor cylinders drilled around an ancient volcanic eruption site in the waters around Santorini, Greece. The eruption occurred in the Late Bronze Age and might have led to Minoan civilization’s decline on Crete.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.