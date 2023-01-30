University of Alaska Fairbanks research professor Gunther Kletetschka has spent the last few months researching drill samples aboard the JOIDES Resolution, an international scientific research vessel.
JOIDES is an acronym for the Joint Oceanographic Institutions for Deep Earth Sampling. The samples are from ocean floor cylinders drilled around an ancient volcanic eruption site in the waters around Santorini, Greece. The eruption occurred in the Late Bronze Age and might have led to Minoan civilization’s decline on Crete.
Kletetschka conducts research on planetary geophysics and gravity/magnetic anomalies, among other topics, at UAF’s Geophysical Institute.
“Whenever we have a volcanic eruption, each of the rods we pull up has an invisible magnetic field,” Kletetschka said. “I have an instrument that I can poll this field to see when the field was formed and how strong it was at the time the rock was formed.”
The JOIDES Resolution’s science team will be in the Aegean Sea through Feb. 11 as part of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) Hellenic Arc Volcanic Field Expedition 398.
The expedition is investigating three volcanic centers to look for volcanoes’ associated marine basins, which contain muds and volcanic products up to several hundred meters thick. Drilling these locations will provide a rich record of volcanic activity much older than that known on land, extending the knowledge of eruptive history back three million years or more.
“We are basically looking at the cores from this volcanic region in Santorini,” Kletetschka said.
According to an expedition news release, the research could help scientists better understand arc volcano systems around the world and give an idea on related tsunami creation. It would also assist in mitigating any threat to these islands that have a year-round population and more than 2 million visitors a year.
“In these cores we see layers of sediment and then tell when it was active,” Kletetschka said.
He added that examining the magnetic fields also results in studying the bacteria and biology that transforms the sediment.
“You can go down more than 10 meters and see giant worms crawling through sediment and various other signs that life is active 10 meters below the ground,” Kletetschka said.
Kletetschka’s role includes finding the chronology of when a magnetic field is reversed.
“People who do the drilling need a paleomagnetist when the sediment’s magnetic field is pointed one way and the opposite way,” Kletetschka said.
JOIDES Resolution’s science team includes 32 scientists from nine countries, with expertise in a range of geoscience disciplines.
“It’s a very intricate collaboration of biologists, geophysicists, geologists and managers,” Kletetschka said.
He called it an interdisciplinary opportunity to connect with experts in other fields.
“It’s really important to boost science,” Kletetschka. “Biologists are always thinking about geomagnetic differently than I do. By talking with them, I gain so much more because I can use some of their ‘recipes’ in a paleomagnetism.”
The team is tasked with drilling cores and splitting, describing, and analyzing the cores, which will be made available to non-expedition scientists after a one-year moratorium. Data from these core samples will be used by scientists all over the world.
The objectives include refining existing marine-based volcanic eruption models, determine the exact severity of Minoan eruption, potential risks of future eruptions and how microbiological communities react to eruptive phases and acidification of seawater
“One angle is to figure out if there was any volcanic activity in the past and from those activities if there is any trend to predict when the next eruption will be,” Kletetschka said. “It helps us to understand volcanism and tectonics.”
He said the interaction impacting the Mediterranean and Africa tectonic plates have similarities to activity in the Aleutian Islands, home to some of Alaska’s most active volcanoes.
“We have some idea of how the plate moves and its direction, but can we use this information to predict volcanoes,” Kletetschka said. “The information is right there in the cores. When we drill them, we can find when the event was and if there was a tectonic event.”
Another goal is to learn more about how life reacted to the eruptions.
“As soon as you have a new deposit, you’re killing the ocean floor surface,” Kletetschka said. “After the surface settles, how long does it take for new communities of lifeforms to repopulate in the new environment.”
Kletetschka spends 12 hours — from midnight to noon — working in the lab studying the cores.
“The drill is constantly shooting cores through the sediment, then taking it out over 30 minutes,” Kletetschka said. “It takes out 10 meter cylinders onto the deck and we split it into 10 segments.”
The core samples are left to stabilize for a few hours before experts go to work.
“A team of biologists, for example, will take one part of the core for different organisms,” Kletetschka said. “Those organisms can tell you the chronology because it can tell you when it lived at certain intervals, such as 250,000 years ago.”
He added the project appeals to academia as well.
“It’s touching on history because there were a lot of books written at the time of eruptions,” Kletetschka. “Some people think it connects with the writing of the Bible. This is a region where all cultures connected or were created.”
After the expedition ends, samples from the core drillings will be sent back to the Geophysical Institute, which will be expected to arrive some time in April. There, Kletetschka said he can test some of the hypotheses in a shielded laboratory.