The University of Alaska Fairbanks will welcome hundreds of new students during orientation activities this week.
Orientation runs Wednesday through Saturday and will include workshops and activities for new students and their families. Students can begin moving into campus residence halls at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Classes begin Aug. 29.
Rev It Up, a one-stop information source for students, will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Moore-Bartlett-Skarland complex.
Rev It Up is designed for first-year students but is open to any. Representatives from university departments will provide information on academics, student services and campus life. Residence Life staff members, community volunteers and UAF staffers will help students move into their new homes.
Students can check in for orientation at Rev It Up or at an information table in the Wood Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Orientation will kick off with a pep rally at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Patty Center. The four-day orientation will feature workshops and tours, nightly recreation activities and mud volleyball. A full schedule of events is available online at www.uaf.edu/orientation.