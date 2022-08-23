UAF sign

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will welcome hundreds of new students during orientation activities this week.

Orientation runs Wednesday through Saturday and will include workshops and activities for new students and their families. Students can begin moving into campus residence halls at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Classes begin Aug. 29.

