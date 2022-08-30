UAF sign

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.

Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the dean’s list.

