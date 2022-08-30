The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the dean’s and chancellor’s lists for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the dean’s list.
UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic, in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and global climate change.
Visit the UAF news and information website for the full 2021-2022 honors list. Students who have earned academic honors but have requested that their directory information remain confidential may not appear on the public honors lists.