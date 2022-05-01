Austin Laber took seven years to get his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He started out living in a campus parking lot in his Toyota Corolla, later upgrading to a cargo van. He ran an electric cord out of the van, showered on campus and worked multiple student jobs.
On Saturday, Laber was the student speaker at a University of Alaska Fairbanks commencement ceremony.
“I may not have to financially struggle for the rest of my life,” he said before an audience of hundreds of people at the Carlson Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ 100th commencement and the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years.
John Sexton Shanly was UAF’s first and sole graduate in 1923. Laber is one of more than 1,000 members of the UAF class of 2022, who were recognized in separate ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce crowds due to Covid-19. Masking was optional.
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney also spoke, encouraging graduates to fan out into Alaska and be leaders.
“You are the key to our future,” she said. “Alaska is ready for you. Alaska needs you.”
Laber graduates debt free. The likelihood of never again having to worry about feeding and housing himself has been on is mind a lot lately, he said to the crowd.
“I will possibly never have to worry about having a roof over my head or food on my plate, and I’ve spent the last month trying to find the words to describe what that means to me and how grateful I am to UAF and its staff for providing me that opportunity,” he said.
Laber’s message to his fellow graduates was basically a warning to avoid stagnation. Quoting a line from the song “Eye of the Tiger,” Laber said, “Don’t trade your passion for glory.”
He also shared something he said he has learned in life, which is to draw people near who are “nothing less than spectacular” for when times are difficult and unpredictable.
Other members of the class of 2022 recognized by UAF were Tricia Minnick, who won the 2019 Marion Frances Boswell Memorial Award honoring an outstanding bachelor’s degree candidate, according to UAF public affairs, and Logan Nave won the Joel Wiegert Award honoring an outstanding associate degree candidate.
UAF issued three honorary degrees to Michael Williams Sr., Sarah James and Dermot Cole. Meritorious Service Awards went to university supporters Anna Atchison, Aaron Schutt, Susan Henrichs and Ann Tremarello.
Graduates in sciences, math and engineering had the early ceremony. The afternoon ceremony highlighted graduates with degrees in liberal arts, education and business.
Graduates ranged in age from 18-75 and earned a range of degrees from occupational endorsements to doctorates, according to UAF public affairs.