The University of Alaska is optimistic about coming to an agreement with its faculty union. The union is more sober. Monday is the first day of school at the flagship University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The two sides continue to work with a federal mediator with four more sessions planned starting Wednesday.
They have disagreed on compensation, workload, job security and the meaning of academic freedom. Negotiations began a year ago this month.
Pat Pitney, president of the state university system, said in a Monday update to the UA community that both sides have made concessions.
“The mediation process is confidential, so I am unable to provide specific examples,” wrote Monique Musick, who is with the UA Office of Public Affairs, in an email.
Abel Bult-Ito, president of United Academics Local 4996, said the university rejected its proposal from July 28, 2022.
He shared a statement that was provided to union members.
“While we are disappointed with this decision, we have agreed to several more mediation sessions (August 31, September 1, 19, and 28) and will continue to work on your behalf towards a fair and equitable agreement,” the statement reads.
Pitney told university stakeholders that she is confident an agreement is possible and officials are “listening intently to our faculty.”
“I understand that the long process of contract negotiation and mediation has been stressful for many, but I am encouraged with what has been accomplished so far,” reads Pitney’s letter to the UA community. “Although we were unable to accept UNAC’s latest package proposal as written, we worked today toward solving the remaining issues.”
University staff are committed to “meeting the needs of our students” and “creating a welcoming academic environment,” Pitney wrote.
Faculty have received a 1% salary increase over the last five years and are worried about eroding buying power due to inflation.
They originally asked for pay raises amounting to a 39% increase to salaries, according to university officials.
Monetary terms of any new agreement must get the approval of the Alaska Legislature, and Pitney has expressed concern about lawmakers rejecting a contract seen as too expensive.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.