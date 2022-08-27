University of Alaska Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks.

 News-Miner file photo

The University of Alaska is optimistic about coming to an agreement with its faculty union. The union is more sober. Monday is the first day of school at the flagship University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The two sides continue to work with a federal mediator with four more sessions planned starting Wednesday.

