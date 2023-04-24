Five students delivered winning speeches Saturday at Denali Elementary, capping off the annual Fairbanks North Star Borough School District speech contest.

Rosie Roberts and Izzy Spellman shared the spotlight in tying for original oration. Spellman captured the audience’s attention explaining why she liked dogs as a pet over other pets, using gestures, humor and sound effects for different animals, along with the occasional shenanigans of her own dog.

