Five students delivered winning speeches Saturday at Denali Elementary, capping off the annual Fairbanks North Star Borough School District speech contest.
Rosie Roberts and Izzy Spellman shared the spotlight in tying for original oration. Spellman captured the audience’s attention explaining why she liked dogs as a pet over other pets, using gestures, humor and sound effects for different animals, along with the occasional shenanigans of her own dog.
“I really like dogs, and they’re like one of my favorite things in the whole world,” Izzy said. “I also thought it would be really funny to think what it’s like to hear a cat scratching.”
Rosie’s speech drew some laughs with her descriptions of her everyday family bowling outings, including humorous examples of those experiences.
Coralie Widman won first place for serious interpretation after selecting a speech given by Queen Elizabeth II to Britons disillusioned over the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I chose this speech because it made me feel I could do anything,” she said at the conclusion of her speech.
Avery Roberts won first place in the humorous interpretation category, drawing laughs from the crowd.
Ryker Davenport, who won first place in extemporaneous speech, had his topic selected for him a day before he gave it. When he was given the topic of cheating, he selected deflated balls and the difference between University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats on his approach to “bouncy balls” and NFL champion Tom Brady’s connection to the New England Patriots “Spygate” scandal in the 200s and the Deflategate incident.
“I always liked sports and really don’t like people cheating,” Ryker said after his speech. “It’s really annoying. I would like people to think that cheating is a bad thing.”
In total, 27 students from seven schools participated in the four categories.
Each style had their own rules and standards.
Serious/dramatic and humorous interpretation drew from speeches written and published by other people. Students who participated in the extemporaneous were given a choice of three topics but were only given a day to write and research.
The original oration allowed students the flexibility to choose their own speech but they were the longest, ranging from three to five minutes.
Denali Elementary Principal Becky Zaverl said the contests are done at the busiest times for schools but she remains amazed at those who participate.
“We are amazed at how many schools continue to support us and the coaches who help the kids,” Zaverl said. “You can see that by the five who won today.”
Zaverl said students return year after year to participate.
“It’s such a great thing for students to learn how to do public speaking,” Zaverl said. “We cannot emphasize that enough.”
Students compete first at individual school levels before heading to the districtwide event. Speakers are scored on the content of their speech, its originality and on delivery, such as voice projection, posture and gesture and eye contact with the audience.
She added students at the end of the day have discretion over the speeches they give, even the serious and humorous category.
“Students have found those speeches and so it resonates with them in some way,” Zaverl said. “You get to see what things mean to kids these days.”
Scores are tallied before selecting a winner in each category.
The speech contest was established by Leslie Campbell and Janice Cleworth over 30 years ago and is coordinated by the Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
