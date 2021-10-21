As the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District deals with a shortage of bus drivers impacting thousands of students, multiple options are being explored, including premium pay for drivers, bringing in out-of-state trainers and acquiring shuttle vans, which do not require the operator to have a commercial driver’s license.
School bus service is reduced for the remainder of the calendar year, and interim Superintendent Karen Melin said the district is exploring both short-term and long-term solutions to get all school bus routes operating.
“We are shaking every tree,” she said during a Tuesday interview.
One short-term solution is a potential partnership with the Metropolitan Area Commuter System to help get high school students living along that system to school, Melin said. She considers possibly acquiring shuttle vans as a long-term solution for servicing smaller bus routes.
Borough Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, Frank Tomaszewski and Matt Cooper are drafting a proposal to use federal Covid-19 relief money to boost bus driver pay with hopes to attract more applicants.
The school district transportation contractor, Durham School Services, held a listening session at the school district administrative center on Wednesday night. Eight people, other than school district administrators, attended.
One concern expressed was that full tax bills were paid but full public services are not being rendered. Parents complained about wear and tear on private vehicles and lost wages from having to be away from work to provide student transportation.
Officials from Durham said they are victims of an unprecedented nationwide labor shortage.
“We’re seeing fast food places close because they don’t have enough workers,” said Jim Ring, senior vice president of operations for the western region at Durham School Services.
A fact sheet passed out reads that 25 new drivers are currently in training and that the company has an “aggressive print and electronic advertising campaign to recruit new drivers.”
Durham pays an hourly wage of $23.44 to new drivers with a $2,000 sign-on bonus—$5,000 for drivers with a commercial driver’s license.
Another Durham official said part of the problem is that older drivers have left the job because of the risk involved with Covid-19, and it’s not clear if they are coming back. Training delays due to too few trainers is also contributing to the problem.
The school bus driver shortage is nothing new. It’s been going on for years, it’s impacting communities across the country and it’s gotten worse since the pandemic started. On Monday, Seattle Public Schools suspended more than 100 bus routes. The Anchorage School District also has suspended some school bus routes since the 2021-2022 academic year began in August.
Melin said families, neighborhoods and schools in the Fairbanks area have adjusted and come up with their own solutions. Neighbors and relatives are driving children to school, parent-teacher associations are organizing carpools and before- and- after-school programs are expanding.
“I hear all kinds of creative stuff happening,” Melin said.
The school district reached out to the military about transporting children who attend school on military installations.
“At this point, they are not able to give any support,” Melin said. “It was pretty much a hard no but I haven’t totally given up.”
Exploring the feasibility of a partnership with the Fairbanks North Star Borough to put high school students on MACS busses is in the early stages, Melin said.
“Mayor Ward has been very open to helping us problem-solve,” she said. “What we are looking at now is looking at existing routes and the timing of those routes, the proximity to those schools … It probably won’t be as convenient as the bus stopping out on the curb.”
It will take time to puzzle out, Melin said. “None of this is ready to bust out on Monday.”
The idea of acquiring shuttle buses is under consideration because it would expand the pool of potential drivers. Those drivers would still need training and background checks but the training would be less involved than what is required to teach someone to drive a full-sized school bus. It would work best for the district’s smaller, far flung school bus routes, Melin said.
Another potential solution in the works is expanding the number of school bus driver trainers. Melin said she has asked the state to relax a rule requiring trainers to be Alaska certified to allow them to hire trainers from other states.
The district has funding for expanding before- and- after-school programs but finding staffing is a challenge, according to the interim superintendent.
“Individual schools are working on their solutions for that. Some schools just have a greater capacity than others,” Melin said.
The ordinance to provide premium pay for school bus drivers has not yet been introduced before the Borough Assembly and some of the details are pending, according to Lojewski.
The borough has $6.75 million in unallocated funding in connection with the American Rescue Plan Act. Lojewski said they are thinking about spending about $1 million on premium pay for drivers.
“Safe, reliable transportation is a critical aspect of our children’s education,” Tomaszewski wrote in a text message. “Many parents in our community are having a difficult time getting their kids to school due to the bus driver shortages. Using the ARPA funds to help fill these key positions will start facilitating a solution for our families and bring stability in these trying times.”
Melin wants a high level of certainty before announcing that all routes are back on, she said.
“What I will not do, and I told Durham this and I told staff this, what I will not do is jerk families around and say we will have the reliable routes and have the last minute cancellations,” Melin said. “When we start adding routes back in, it will be with a high level of confidence.”