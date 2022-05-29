The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will review its safety protocols after the tragic Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to a letter from Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
Melin said an important part in the shooting’s aftermath “is an examination of our own practices and how we as a district coordinate with law enforcement and families to make sure we have systems in place to keep our schools a safe place.”
“We are in the process of coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to review our systems and find ways to make improvements where needed,” Melin said.
The fatal shooting in Texas left 19 school children and two teachers dead after the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered a Robb Elementary School fourth-grade class and occupied it for more than an hour. According to Texas authorities, Ramos had crashed his truck prior to the shooting, emerged from the vehicle carrying an AR-15 rifle, shot at two people exiting a nearby funeral home and then entered the school building via an unsecured door.
Texas authorities, as of Thursday, had no explanation behind Ramos’ motives. Ramos was shot dead by police after they entered the building. Authorities also told reporters that a school resource officer wasn’t in the school at the time and wasn’t confronted when entering the building.
Joshua DuVall, the district’s director of communications, said the review will include its normal regular meeting with local law enforcement agencies.
“We will continue those conversations and include specific concerns our law enforcement partners might have about our current building security and what process would be helpful to implement,” DuVall said.
Existing tools
Beyond that, DuVall said the district and individual school buildings already have tools in place to address potentially life-threatening emergencies or natural disasters.
“Each school has a crisis management plan that is reviewed and updated on a yearly basis,” DuVall said. “All plans include who is on the crisis management team for the school, where the command post for a crisis is located both on and off campus, evacuation locations, access control to the school, communications, and the various drills schools run on a yearly basis.”
District staff also participate in Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate (ALICE) training, “a response system specifically used for aggressive intruder or active shooter events.”
ALICE training, DuVall said, “empowers individuals to make proactive response decisions rather than follow a passive, mandated, one-size-fits-all response protocol.”
The school district implemented a crisis communications toolkit intended to provide direction and support to principals and directors.
“Key communicators in the district play a critical role in recognizing, mitigating, and responding to crises of all sorts, from bus accidents to contagious virus outbreaks to social media firestorms,” DuVall said.
Most school and district buildings have some type of security measures, DuVall said, including “buzzer and camera systems that allow the building to remain locked and fully secure all day.”
“The district is working to finish installing access control systems at all our school buildings,” he said.
He stressed building safety was a shared responsibility.
“Maintaining building security requires daily vigilance shared by principals, custodial staff, teachers and support staff,” DuVall said. “After students have arrived at school, all exterior entrances are locked and the only entrances are at the front office.”
Emotional health is a key component
In her letter Melin said emotional health remains a key component in the wake of any tragedy.
“When events like this happen, we need to acknowledge and address our own emotional response and then be ready to support the children and young people in our care,” Melin wrote. She included links to resources including tips on how to speak with children about school shootings and guides from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s on how to process grief after disasters.
“To support children through such events, it is generally suggested that there are limits around the time children are exposed to videos or games that contain violence, as well as filtering input from television, radio, or social media to help protect them from persistent revisiting of tragic events,” Melin wrote.
She advised that adults can help children turn their attention to helpful projects to combat a sense of helplessness.
“Activities that l like, such as raising funds for the impacted families or writing letters of condolences to the families can help in that process,” Melin said.
Still, she said she understands the difficulty in processing such events.
“As I read about the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary, my heart breaks for the community and the many families impacted,” Melin wrote. “It is difficult to fully comprehend the level of loss and pain they must be experiencing.”