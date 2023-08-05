The Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District reached a tentative agreement on salary increases and health care benefits as of Thursday.
“I think our education team did what is best for the long term,” board member April Smith said in a telephone call Friday evening.
Upon approval, FEA teachers will receive a 1% increase for the 2023-2024 school year and 3% increases for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. A retention bonus is included for teachers returning for the 2023-2024 school year.
FEA and the school district also agreed to keep the current health care structure with hard caps on district contributions, according to a FNSBSD news release.
The Board of Education will vote on the agreement at a future meeting, and FEA will vote at a meeting later in August, according to the release.
The district also reached a tentative agreement with the Educational Support Staff Association that includes a 1% salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year and 4% each for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.
The agreement made it unlikely that a teacher strike will occur in 2023.
