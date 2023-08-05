In the classroom
Metro Creative

The Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District reached a tentative agreement on salary increases and health care benefits as of Thursday.

“I think our education team did what is best for the long term,” board member April Smith said in a telephone call Friday evening.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter