A wave of incoming sixth-graders will join the ranks of middle schoolers starting in the fall when the Fairbanks school district implements its realignment plan.
Ladd Elementary wants to keep its status as a K-8 school, despite Tanana Middle School being a five-minute walk away. Ladd teachers and administrators testified Tuesday about its benefits for its small but integrated programs.
Ladd sixth-grade teacher Jeannette Fortune said the school’s current middle school program addressed a choice when the board of education was considering options beyond magnet and charter school options.
“We spent a year closely studying the needs of our students and what opportunities we could provide,” Fortune said. Fortune said Ladd’s middle school option has thrived.
A more intimate setting
Ladd Principal Cori Anthony said the K-8 model provides smaller classrooms and a choice in electives through its Encore program, which encompasses fourth-through-eighth grade.
Natalie Gillogly, a current Ladd Elementary eighth-grader, said she benefited from the program.
“I was not developmentally ready to go to a conventional middle school, would have gotten drawn into the drama of my peers and not been able to focus on my work,” she said. “I benefited from the small class size. Because of those class sizes, we have been able to get a lot more personalized attention from the teacher.”
Pamela Couch, Ladd’s sole middle school teacher, said the school’s middle school program provides “unique learning needs.”
“I’ve watched kids who were reserved and uncertain of themselves as they entered adolescence find their footing,” Couch said. Middle schoolers, she said, serve as ambassadors to new or younger students, organize class projects and learn leadership skills.
A K-8 premise
Anthony survey results at the time revealed families with middle school students opted to leave the district for a variety of reasons.
According to Cori Anthony, Ladd’s principal, 22 middle school students are enrolled on a lottery system. She wants to continue the lottery system and expand it to include sixth-graders.
The board initially approved K-8 models for five district schools in 2017. Only Ladd, Arctic Light and Joy use the model. The schools launched a seventh-grade class in 2018 and an eighth-grade class in 2019.
Joy’s closure will discontinue its middle school, sending its students to Tanana Middle School.
Room to grow
Anthony capped middle school enrollment at 22 students because of the teacher. She said a continued lottery system and expanding it to include incoming sixth graders as they join the middle school ranks “is a win for everyone involved.”
Ladd’s K-6 student enrollment comes from its enrollment area, while its middle school students are part of a lottery system. Despite what she called overwhelming support from the public and the board, class sizes have been limited. Ladd currently has funding for one middle school teacher.
Board members asked about the ability to expand, especially as Ladd anticipates absorbing some of Joy Elementary students.
“We could take more if that was the direction of the board,” Anthony said. She said she could accommodate a full sixth, seventh and eighth grade class.
Anthony later added if Ladd’s middle school enrollment “tapers off,” Tanana Middle School would be a hopeful option for parents instead of pulling their students from the district altogether.
Board member Matthew Sampson said the recent decision to shift sixth graders to middle school shouldn’t eliminate Ladd or Arctic Light as an alternative to attending traditional middle school.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said Ladd’s K-8 model could continue but “would be to the board if they wanted to go that route.”