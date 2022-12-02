Labor negotiations between the Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District fell through for a second time following contract talks Tuesday.
“The district and the association have mutually requested the assistance of a mediator to continue negotiations toward a successor agreement,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said in a statement Wednesday. “The parties were unable to reach any additional tentative agreements during [Tuesday’s] session.”
Melin added that both sides will “continue negotiation sessions while we await the scheduling of mediation.”
Sandi Ryan, FEA’s president, said FEA negotiation team gave the nod for mediation as well.
Mediation is expected to begin mid-January, depending on the availability of a third-party mediator. Mediated agreements are non-binding but “gives each party a perspective as to what an outsider sees after the facts of each side are presented.”
In addition, mediation discussions are held privately; the district and unions conduct theirs in the public sphere for both members and the community.
Only 20 articles remain in the eight-section contract, which the district considers monetary-related. Some articles deal with salary and health benefits, others with itinerant teacher parking spots.
Ryan said mediations are successful if only a handful of articles remain, but “20 aren’t a few.”
Until both sides develop and ratify a contract, teachers will be covered under the old agreement that expired June 30.
Ryan said several articles could be resolved so a mediator doesn’t have to deal with them.
“We believe if we could sit down and rationally talk, we could make some headway,” Ryan said Thursday.
Tuesday’s meeting dealt with classroom safety and printing any ratified contract, but a chief issue remains salary and health benefits.
Other outstanding issues include safety, assigned parking spaces at school buildings for itinerant teachers, and the printing and dissemination of the negotiated agreement.
Ryan said no tentative agreements have been on the safety portion, largely on the definition of “intentional harm” caused by a student against a teacher.
Neither side made headwind on salary or health benefits.
From the district’s side, continued budget challenges remain the chief issue.
“We’re facing an approximate $16 million deficit and that is before we reach new contract agreements with the teacher union and the support staff union,” Melin said.
Ryan said the breakdown isn’t easy to pin down.
“If we understood what the biggest breakdown is we could address it,” Ryan said.
The district’s latest counter offer included salary conditions similar to the Fairbanks Principal’s Association agreement. The district proposed a two-year contract, with no salary increase this fiscal year and a 1% increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
FEA’s latest counter remains a three-year contract with 6% increase the first year and a 4% increase years two and three.
“We understand that the budget is tight and we have less budget than three years ago, but at the same time we have considerably less teachers,” Ryan said.
FEA current represents about 750 teachers, down from around 900 in 2019.
Another concern was offering $2,000 hiring bonuses to newly hired special education support positions, whereas nothing has been provided to teachers or staff.
“My educators see it as money given for people coming in and no money for us,” Ryan said.
A two-year contract is also off the table, Ryan said, because the current fiscal year is already halfway over.
“That would put us back at the table next year,” Ryan said. “You have a break in between and evaluate the successful and unsuccessful parts of the contract.”
Another chief FEA concern involves a packaged deal that can’t be parsed.
“We have been offered generous things through packages, but they’re contingent on us taking less desirable parts,” Ryan said. “Our negotiating team is not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
All of it, she said, places a strain on teachers and difficulty retaining trained educators.
“There is a lot of uncertainty in the workforce, uncertainty in job security and then you add to that a lack of real acknowledgement of the work by those who stay beside an occasional vocalization,” Ryan said. “They are not putting their money where their mouth is where other districts have.”
Melin, however, said FEA’s requests aren’t remotely possible.
“The financial expectations of the current proposal from FEA would mean the district will have to make even deeper cuts in the coming budget season, which will only add to the workload already on teachers and staff,” Melin said. “That is not what we want to see happen to our teachers.”
Beyond mediation, Melin added the district will continue to advocate for increased state funding.
“We are aware an increase in state funding will not solve the district’s funding shortfalls; however, it is something we continue to advocate for to help keep up with consistent increases in costs,” Melin said.