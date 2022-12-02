Karen Melin

In a Wednesday statement, Karen Melin said that FNSB School District and the Fairbanks Education Association will continue labor negotiations with the assistance of a mediator.

Labor negotiations between the Fairbanks Education Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District fell through for a second time following contract talks Tuesday.

“The district and the association have mutually requested the assistance of a mediator to continue negotiations toward a successor agreement,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said in a statement Wednesday. “The parties were unable to reach any additional tentative agreements during [Tuesday’s] session.”

