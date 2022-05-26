Talks between the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and two unions hit a wall Tuesday, according to an update from the district.
The district and Fairbanks Principals Association, on the other hand, reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract that requires union ratification.
Teachers, support staff on hold
According to the district update, negotiations with the Fairbanks Education Association and Education Support Staff Association are on hold and won’t resume until August.
“FEA and the District have made progress toward a successor agreement,” the district stated. “There are still several items yet to be agreed upon, including salary, health care and preparatory time.”
The district added “no counter proposals regarding salary and health care have been exchanged at this point” beyond the initial proposals.
According to the district update, the ESSA contract negotiations “have made minimal progress toward a successor agreement.
“Progress has been stalled by the cancellation of negotiation sessions by ESSA, and an unwillingness to meet since March 30,” the district update states.
One of the largest gaps in negotiations has been benefits and salaries. For teachers, there’s the addition of class preparation time.
ESSA and FEA have both asked for a 5% annual salary increase in their proposed three-year contracts. The district’s initial proposal doesn’t offer a salary increase, just the normal step increases.
The district’s initial offer eliminates some provisions offered under the existing agreement, such as low deductible health insurance options and an annual one-time contribution to health savings accounts for high deductible plans.
ESSA has an additional grievance against the district unrelated to union agreements. The district’s current recommended budget cuts the equivalent of five working days from support staff’s budget.
At a recent work session and budget update, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin explained the reduction in ESSA work days.
“In our discussion and priorities listing, it was important that we fund as closely to the classroom as possible,” Melin said at the work session.
Teachers and support staff operate under the provisions of the current contract until new agreements are made. The current contract ends June 30.
Principals get a small bump eventually
The tentative agreement with the district and FPA provides some small benefits to district principals, according to a Tuesday update.
If approved by the board of education, the agreement stipulates a normal step increase in pay and a 1% district match in their retirement plan. Union members wouldn’t see a salary increase next school year, but would receive a 1% increase in the 2023-2024 school year. Members would also receive a one-time $1,000 payment by December. The contract will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
Health plans would remain the same.
According to the update, both sides have been negotiating since February over the course of six meetings.
“We are extremely pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with FPA, as we work closely together to oversee and manage the District,” the district stated in its update. “Our close working relationship allowed for an agreement to be reached that reflected priorities on both sides, but recognized the financial difficulties within the District and the less than adequate increase to the Base Student Allocation by the state legislature.”