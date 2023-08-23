Luke Meinert, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent, presented his plan to improve the school district to the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
“We believe that every student that walks through our doors has the opportunity to be successful,” he said.
Meinert has worked in Alaska education for 19 years and comes from a family of educators. He spent eight years at the Aleutians East Borough School District and seven with the Yukon-Koyukuk School District. He has been with FNSBSD for the last three years.Meinert’s plan for the district is three pronged: improve attendance, improve school culture and climate, and increase literacy.Nationwide, school attendance has yet to recover to the pre-pandemic level. Last year, only 64.1% of Fairbanks North Star Borough School District students attended 90% or more of the school year.
“Alaska ranks dead last in attendance,” Meinert said. “In Fairbanks, we have also seen this coming out of the pandemic.”
Meinert said the school district is working to improve communications with parents to ensure they know how important it is for their students to attend school.
To improve literacy, Meinert said he plans to take advantage of the Alaska Reads Act, passed in 2022, which aims to have students reading at their grade level by the end of third grade.“We’re working on increasing proficiency with our elementary students, specifically K-3 students,” he said.Under the Alaska Reads Act, kindergarten through third grade students will be examined three times per year for reading proficiency. Students who do not meet requirements will receive a personalized Reading Achievement Plan to address their specific needs.Students who do not show growth after third grade may be considered for the summer reading program, according to the school district’s website.According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 76% of Alaska fourth graders do not read at grade level.Another of Meinert’s top priorities is creating a positive environment for all people in the school district.“This is a huge one for me,” he said. “I want to show measurable growth in improving student and staff culture.”As superintendent, Meinert has inherited a school district struggling for funding. Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed millions of dollars in education funding from the state budget, which amounted to an $8 million dollar loss for the school district.
Part of that money was recuperated through $4 million to the school district from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
