Longtime retired teacher Barbara Johnson remembers when Nordale Elementary School was “out in the country.”
Currently located on the corner of Hamilton and Eureka avenues in Hamilton Acres, it used to be far from the main core of Fairbanks.
“One day, we were coming to a science fair,” recalled Johnson, who worked at Denali Elementary School at the time. “It was a mud road all the way. I said to one of the drivers, the last place I would ever want to live is out in the country.’”
She went on to teach at Nordale for about 20 years, and she still lives across the street.
The retired teacher was one of many Nordale supporters who came to the school Thursday night for a special farewell celebration.
Nordale is one of three schools closing this year, along with Anderson and Joy Elementary schools. The decision is expected to save the school district $3 million per year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to school district officials. Students will be reassigned to other schools.
“It’s important we celebrate this together,” principal M. Brian Powell told the crowd gathered in the gymnasium. “This is more than just a building. This is about all of us — our families and your families.”
Nordale opened in 1953 and is named after (Alfeld) Hjalmer Nordale, a well-known Fairbanks resident who was active in civic affairs. He served as a city councilman and city mayor, as well as a territorial senator from 1941-1945.
When Nordale first opened, there were only nine classrooms for kindergarten through seventh grade. By 1956, the population increase made it necessary to add an additional wing of classrooms and a gymnasium.
Principal Emily Kemak, who served the school for 23 years, until 1986, established the first elementary school library in the district.
When Principal Powell was directed to come up with a mission statement for the school, he and his staff reduced the statement to three words: kindness, responsibility and perseverance, or KRP for short. Those three words are displayed all over the school — on bulletin boards, and even on stairwells.
Those three words, Powell said, became the “navigational beacon for the way we behave.”
Students themselves offered definitions. Kindness is “when you play with someone when they are alone.” Responsibility is “taking care of others” and “listening to teachers the very first time.” Perseverance is “not giving up.”
Leaving Nordale won’t be easy, the principal said. He recalled joining a soccer game outside at recess “running, laughing, pretty much dominating the second graders.”
“It’s really tough to walk away from the sheer joy of kids running and playing,” he added.
But he expects he’ll see some of those students before long in his new position at West Valley High School.
“Some of you will be driving and walking through doors of high schools all over this town,” he said. “It has been the honor of my life to work at this school.”
Visitors enjoyed thumbing through yearbooks, getting their photos taken with the Nordale Tiger, enjoying snacks and listening to live jazz music.
Former Nordale student Grace Ferrell opened the evening ceremony by singing the Star Spangled Banner. She is a music major at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. One of her siblings still attends Nordale and later, she toured the school with her family.
Student artwork was on display school-wide.
Most of the staff kept busy making sure the Farewell Celebration ran smoothly. Longtime Nordale staff member Krista Sager greeted visitors and then presented a short history of the school to the audience. But she was prepared to be overcome by emotion. She carried a small packet of Kleenex up to the podium with her.