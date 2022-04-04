Fairbanks area students in third through ninth grade face a new state assessment format this week for English language arts and mathematics.
The new system, AK STAR, replaces the previous iteration, the Performance Evaluation for Alaska’s Schools, or PEAKS.
According to Elizabeth Greninger, Alaska Department Education’s assessment administrator, the new format creates a balanced assessment between tracking students’ growth and achieving proficiency in the subject.
“We want to emphasize that academic growth is just as important as achieving proficiency,” Greniger said.
The district’s assessment is tied in part to federal funding “to assess how our students are progressing toward our identified standards,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
The other component, she said, is to have an additional piece of data to show how students are progressing in the subject matters.
Melin said AK STAR is the latest iteration of summative assessments; before it was the PEAKS test, and two systems before it.
AK STAR provides a whole new set of tools, according to Melin, including integration of the MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) Growth interim testing system to provide a more streamlined version.
Middle school assessments are scheduled for April 4-15, high school April 4-8 and elementary schools April 11-22, with makeup tests running through April 29. A paper-based option is available April 4-15.
The overall assessment uses computer-based administration system with embedded student supports.
MAP Growth will be used during the fall and winter to check students’ grasp on content and guide future instruction.
Melin said the assessment tests are just one component of how the district checks students’ academic progress.
“Assessments give the district and the teachers information on how we can assist students and take them to where they need to be,” Melin said.
Greniger said the new assessments will eventually condense testing for students statewide to just the fall and winter interim assessments and the AK STAR in the spring. The new system aims to provide insights “on students’ projected progress towards grade-level standards and their individual academic growth.”
“This will allow us to see students moving forward and that we are acknowledging that growth,” Greniger said.
Melin said the district conducted training in November, January and March for each school site assessment team. Each school has a point of contact for assessments to provide additional training.
To date, Melin said, more 367 educators have completed online training for the new assessment.
Teachers also walked their classrooms through a practice test, which was also placed on the district’s website.
“I would encourage any parent who is curious about the test to go to our website and try the assessment,” Melin said. “The practice test is there to help students and teachers to use the platform. It’s there to help students navigate the platform so that technology is not a barrier.”
Melin said the Alaska Science Standards assessment will also be given in April, which uses the same vendor as the old PEAKS. However, the content has been updated to align more with the state and federal guidelines.
Greniger said Alaska conducted a pilot test in 2021; this year will be the first operational use for science standards.
‘Foundational’ year
Greniger stresses the new system is just that: a whole new start. Parents and community members will find it difficult to compare to past results, such as PEAKS.
“This is a foundational year for this system,” Greniger said. “It looks so different from anything else we’ve done before.”
Other issues compared to past results exist, including two years of disruptions. Alaska suspended its assessment in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the federal government relaxed participation requirements in 2021. Greniger said statewide only 67% of students participated in the test, compared to the normal 95% required.
“There have been interruptions in testing and a lot of shifts in what teaching methods have been used over the last few years,” Greniger said. “It will be virtually impossible to compare to PEAKs and because there is a gap of two years for performance.”
For more information on the district’s assessments, visit www.k12northstar.org/Page/10976.