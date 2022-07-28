Alaska Department of Law

Public education homeschool funding can be used to support some private education, but not entirely, according to an opinion by Alaska Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills.

The Alaska Department of Law released the opinion Tuesday, following months of internal review over whether homeschool allotments provided by the Department of Education and Early Development to local districts can be used for private schools.

