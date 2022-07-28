Public education homeschool funding can be used to support some private education, but not entirely, according to an opinion by Alaska Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills.
The Alaska Department of Law released the opinion Tuesday, following months of internal review over whether homeschool allotments provided by the Department of Education and Early Development to local districts can be used for private schools.
In short, allotments can be used to “purchase discrete services or materials,” such as tutoring or extracurricular materials and activities. But using the allotments to pay for most or all of a student’s private education “is almost certainly unconstitutional.”
The state constitution provides that “no money shall be paid from public funds for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.” The statement soon raised the question whether allotments can be spent on private school materials and services.
Mills called it a balancing act of whether public dollars are being used to completely support private education.
“We know what you can’t do is pay for a student’s tuition to attend full-time private school,” Mills said. “That leaves a lot of options open for school districts to allow students to fulfill their public education requirements.”
Mills said the state constitution can be flexible.
“What became clear is that the framers wanted a strong public education system open to all children, and they gave the legislature a lot of flexibility in determining what that system looked like,” Mills said. “That flexibility includes creation of a public correspondence allotment program that reimburses certain educational expenses for public school students enrolled in the program.”
Attorney General Treg Taylor recused himself from the review in May, citing conflict of interest after his wife, Jody Taylor, published an op-ed piece on school choice and allotments on the Alaska Public Forum.
Mills’ opinion acknowledges some “gray areas” will come up. In those scenarios, the state education department and school districts should consult legal counsel.
Allotments were authorized by the state legislature in 2014 “to provide an annual student allotment to a parent or guardian of a student enrolled in the correspondence study program for the purpose of meeting instructional expenses for the student,” according to a Department of Law news release.
In other ways, it offsets the costs incurred when enrolled through a public school district homeschool or correspondence program.
The Fairbanks North Star School Borough BEST program, for example, provides educational allotment reimbursements based on grade level. Students through third grade are eligible for up to $2,200 in reimbursements, $2,400 for fourth through eighth grade and $2,600 for high school-aged students. In most cases, students need to enroll in BEST Homeschool and have an approved individualized learning plan (or ILP) by Oct. 1. Parents and guardians also must submit an IRS W-9 independent vendor registration form.
Only private schools who have an agreement with the district are eligible for allotments — and again, only if they are also enrolled in BEST Homeschool courses with an ILP.
The ILP is a state requirement, as noted in Mills’ opinion, adding that correspondence programs are publicly funded and, as such, subject to state oversight.
Recent high court decision not a factor
Miller’s opinion states that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling with regard to public tuition subsidies being provided to religious schools was briefly looked at but determined not to affect the Department of Law’s decision.
The Supreme Court ruled in June that Maine could not prohibit parents from using a state-provided tuition subsidy for religious schools while allowing the use of the subsidy for non-religious private schools.
Alaska’s constitution has a clear definition about how public funding can be distributed to private and public schools, and it doesn’t single out religious schools.
“Neither the Alaska Constitution nor the statutes make any distinction between religious or non-religious educational institutions and online or in-person education,” Miller’s opinion states.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.