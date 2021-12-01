Superintendent Karen Melin made some announcements and went over highlights of what’s happening at the school district in a speech to members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
A shipment of 1,000 at-home Covid-19 tests is coming to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in the coming weeks for healthy families who want to do surveillance testing, Melin said.
The district is launching a website on Tuesday aimed at sharing information and gathering feedback about options for saving money by consolidating some schools. A final decision on that is expected Feb. 1, Melin said.
The superintendent echoed a presentation earlier this month about district finances by Chief Operating Officer Andy DeGraw. The school district is supporting some core functions with temporary federal coronavirus relief money. As enrollment, revenues and the number of full-time positions at the school district have decreased, the cost to support the public education workforce has increased, according to officials.
Melin made her remarks at the weekly Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at the Event Center and Lounge, 1288 Saddler Way. Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, Board of Education President Jennifer Luke and board member Tim Doran were in attendance along with University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White.
“We exist to provide a quality education,” Melin said. “We have to manage a whole bunch of other things to make sure we do that well.”
One of those things is transportation, and Melin gave a quick status report on the school bus situation. Routes remain on a reduced schedule due to a driver shortage. Melin said the district continues to pursue solutions, including partnerships with the Metropolitan Area Commuter System and with the military.
“We have done a lot of problem solving to try to figure out how to make this work,” she said. “I do anticipate that it will get better by the end of the school year.”
Covid-19 tests
The school district is receiving 1,000 at-home Covid-19 testing kits from the state of Alaska, according to Melin. Once those tests arrive, they plan to order 1,000 more.
“We are setting up a process for distribution,” the superintendent said.
The voluntary surveillance testing is meant for healthy people who have traveled or have been in a crowd and want to rule out the possibility that they contracted Covid-19, Melin said.
Symptomatic people will be referred for a different test.
School building task force
On Monday, recommendations will be presented to the Board of Education from a task force created to review a school building utilization report. Shannon Bingham, Western Demographics, Inc., investigated enrollments and building conditions across the school district during the 2019-2020 academic year.
The consultant estimates that combining elementary schools and closing one school would save the school district $855,820 a year. Combining middle schools would save $1.2 million.
The Facilities Utilization Task Force has met multiple times to go over the report and advise the school board.
Joy, Anne Wien, Denali and Hunter elementary schools were recommended by Shannon Bingham as some of the best candidates to be combined into three schools. Tanana Middle School was identified in the Shannon Bingham report as the best candidate among the middle schools to be closed “given its condition.”
A new website with options from the task force for school building utilization goes live on Tuesday, Melin said.
“Right away, you can start offering your thoughts and opinions on the different options that have been presented,” she said.
A second school building utilization work session of the school board is scheduled for Jan. 10.
“The final vote, the decision for the board, will be Feb. 1,” Melin said.
Odds and ends
The superintendent shared data showing the school district graduation rate has declined and the dropout rate has risen. She blamed Covid-19.
“We are looking for ways to support students that are struggling,” she said.
Melin told the business leaders about the North Star College program, a partnership with UAF that allows high school seniors with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher to begin earning college credits.
“It’s no cost to the family or the students. They just get to take these classes to prepare them for college,” Melin said.
“This is a program that we are very excited about. We are very fortunate in this community to have a university that is willing to work so closely with us.”