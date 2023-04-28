Six Alaska students have been named semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, the program recognizes and honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the federal agency that oversees the program.
In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
Alaska students who made the semifinals include:
• Hannah Chang of Fairbanks, home school
• David Cho of Fairbanks, home school
• Jackson Church of Anchorage, Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
• Zoe Springsteen of Anchorage, West Anchorage High School
• William Tomeo of Denali, Interior Distance Education of Alaska
• Lillian Yang of Anchorage, West Anchorage High School
Finalists will be announced sometime in early May.