Hundreds of displays and projects occupied every inch of the Pioneer Park Civic Center ground floor Friday, sparking synapses as visitors toured cumulative efforts of the 2022 Interior Alaska Science Fair.
According to Michelle Daml, the science fair coordinator, 357 projects submitted by more than 400 students — including some team projects — were judged and reviewed. Participants included students in grades K-8 from the Interior, including Delta Junction, Healy, Galena and Fairbanks.
“It was great to have students back and listen to them present their projects,” Daml said Friday. “Listening to kids with their inquisitiveness and asking questions has been amazing.”
This year’s science fair was the first in-person one in two years. The 2020 and 2021 science fairs were done virtually, with students only able to present their projects and not answer questions from judges.
In-person interaction between judges and students provides a lot more detail, Daml said.
“There’s a lot more back-and-forth and questions asked and also gives the judges some to provide on judging forms,” Daml said.
Fifty-two local judges interviewed students and judged projects Thursday, with first-, second- and third-place ribbons awarded to projects. Community ribbons are also awarded from 25 organizations, such as Fort Wainwright, local dental or medical associations, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Projects are divided into six overall categories and evaluated on a number of different criteria, including knowledge about the subject, organization, information sources and level of detail and items used.
Projects ranged from engineering to health to natural sciences. Some projects demonstrated the generation of electricity with a bicycle or other common items, unraveling nuclear fusion to what type of sauces kill spices.
One project tested whether “five second rule” works with food dropped on the floor and the level bacteria collected, while another explored if plants respond to music.
The Interior Alaska Fair concludes today with an awards ceremony at noon at the Pioneer Park Civic Center auditorium, 2300 Airport Way.