A week into the 2021-2022 academic year and at least a handful of public schools have reported Covid-19 cases. Multiple letters to parents disclosing the cases have been shared with the News-Miner.
A district website case-reporting dashboard is in the works, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
McCulloch confirmed that one school, Hutchison High School, had a positive virus case.
Lathrop High School, West Valley High School, Barnette Magnet School and Ladd Elementary School also have cases, according to letters from schools to parents that were shared with the News-Miner.
The cases are popping up as Covid-19 surges in the Fairbanks area. No school has closed due to virus cases, according to McCulloch.
Data on how many schoolchildren are being told to isolate as close contacts will not be disclosed, McCulloch wrote in an email.
“The school district does not release detailed information about positive Covid-19. Public health works with families to determine the need for quarantine,” she wrote.
The Anchorage School District and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District have Covid-19 data dashboards listing cases in schools and Covid-19 risk levels.
The Fairbanks district maintained a data dashboard listing virus cases in public schools during the 2020-2021 school year.
Multiple questions to the Fairbanks school district since Friday about Covid-19 cases were not answered by close of business on Tuesday.