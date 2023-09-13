In 2022, more than 2,500 children in Alaska were unhoused. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District McKinney-Vento Program and the district’s foster care office assist hundreds of those students and their families every year.
“The community is struggling,” Christine Schut, FNSBSD foster care and McKinney-Vento liaison, said. ”Rents are high, housing is tight.”
This school year, there are at least 224 students in the school district who are considered housing insecure under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal program passed in 1987 aimed at assisting homeless shelters around the country.
“We’re already halfway through last year’s numbers, and we’re only in the third week of school,” Schut said. “The staff in the district is doing a really good job of identifying those students that need assistance.”
At the end of last school year, there were 430 McKinney-Vento students, Schut said. Mckinney-Vento students must requalify for the program every year.
Playing a role is the Covid-19 pandemic, which has worsened housing insecurity for students. Pre-pandemic, there were usually between 200 and 260 McKinney-Vento students in the district, Schut said.
Students considered housing insecure are in a variety of situations, Schut said. They may be living in shelters, tents, RVs or hotel rooms. The McKinney-Vento Act defines eligible students as “Individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.”
One of Schut’s main responsibilities is making sure that students who are placed in foster care or are otherwise housing insecure can continue going to the same school.
“Sometimes school is the most stable and safest place for students,” she said. “They have their support system there, they have teachers and staff who have worked with them. They feel accepted as part of that school community.”
When students move schools, they can lose four to six months of academic progress, Schut said. If a student moves multiple times in one school year, it can eliminate a whole year of learning.
Identifying students in need
Schut said she routinely trains school district employees on how to spot if a child is housing insecure and in need of support. She has gotten referrals from teachers, principles, counselors and even bus drivers.
“The most important thing I do in my work is connecting people to each other,” Schut said. “The people that I work with, for the most part, are living on the periphery of our community. Poverty puts you on the periphery, and we have a very wonderful and caring community.”
Sometimes providing help to students in need is as simple as giving them a prepaid cell phone.
“Almost everyday something happens that makes an impact in a student’s life,” Schut said. “We were able to give a prepaid cell phone to a student who has been trying valiantly to attend school.”
Schut’s work largely focuses on being a resource not only for students but also their families. She has run the Family Engagement Room — a large classroom at the school district’s administration office — for two years.
“We have all kinds of family and student groups,” she said.
Last school year, the foster care office and McKinney-Vento Program was able to purchase four hydroponic growing units for the Family Engagement Room, which allow them to grow lettuce, peppers and herbs for students and their families year round.
“Food sustainability is my social work passion,” Schut said. “We have eight to ten families every week that are taking home lettuce, basil and other produce.”
Later this year, Schut said she will be doing a “Fun With Food,” program in which students will build their own hydroponic units.
The work to fight housing insecurity for FNSBSD students is largely funded through state and federal programs, but they rely on community donations as well. People can donate at k12northstar.org/fostercare.
