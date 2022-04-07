The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District started a districtwide accreditation process Tuesday.
The accreditation is being conducted by the nonprofit group Cognia, an organization which also accredits Department of Defense Education Activity schools.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said this type of accreditation is rare for school districts like FNSBSD.
“Traditionally, they do a high school accreditation process but this particular opportunity we are doing districtwide,” Melin said. “It is a heavy lift for our district staff, particularly with all of our challenges this year.”
Melin said the accreditation process ensures “we embark on a cycle of continuous improvement across the district system to identify our strengths and areas of growth.”
Melin said meetings with Cognia are the culmination of 18 months of work. Interviews are being conducted with district team and school board members, teachers, parents, students and community partners.
“We are looking forward to Friday when we have our feedback interview with the accreditation team,” Melin said.