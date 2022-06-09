Bus service for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District may look more stable next year.
The upcoming school year will have challenges, Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said at Tuesday’s board of education meeting. The changes also include no more rolling bus schedules.
“The district is fully committed to not having rolling schedules, week on, week off, next year,” DeGraw said.
When school starts back in August, the base number of routes starts at 100. DeGraw added that could mean bus stop adjustments closer to main roads in case there aren’t enough drivers to cover the full 130 routes.
It’s a departure from last year. When the school year stated in August, Durham School Services, the new bus contractor, faced a 20-driver shortage and had to bring in temporary drivers from other states to cover.
Unfortunately, those drivers had to return, causing the district to drastically reduce from 100 routes to around 63 and implement rolling schedules. Durham’s contract calls for up to 130 school routes.
Durham investing in drivers
Durham has been trying to recruit heavily for several months, said Jim Ring, Durham’s senior vice president of western operations.
Durham has offered pay increases, signing bonuses and even an attendance bonus during the last 20 days of school.
“None of that will change,” Ring said. “We will continue that monetary investment because we’re invested in Fairbanks.”
Ring added Durham faces the same issue at 107 different locations “where we face extreme wage pressure from competitors.”
“Going into next school year, our goal is to provide a reliable, sustainable service level with contingencies in place to mitigate any unforeseen circumstances that come up,” Ring said. “We’re hoping we’re on the other side of this. We’ve got a good plan, good team and partners.
Durham currently sits at around 100 drivers; its target is 150, including standby drivers, and hopes to see at least 20 hired over the summer.
Durham has six on-site trainers.
Board member concerns
Board member Tim Doran said he’s impressed by Durham’s company setup and infrastructure, but has concerns about the upcoming year.
“As you said, we started out short, drivers were brought up but left soon to go back to their jobs,” Doran said. The resulting alternating schedules “impacts our families and our attendance.”
He added there’s fear of direct competition for drivers in light of a new contract with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.
Ring said he’s confident Durham has a plan “that will be reliable.” Ring added Durham’s operations in Mat-Su Valley already have a full complement of drivers.
As a short-term contingency, surplus drivers in Mat-Su could temporarily be sent to Fairbanks to supplement any shortage.
Ring added Durham is currently training drivers and will continue to employ them through the summer “so we don’t lose them before next school year starts.”
However, social media recruiting efforts for the Northwest, including Alaska, Idaho and Washington have only produced 12 applications in the past few weeks.
“That’s not good news,” he said.
Grassroots efforts, such as recruiters on the streets and at local events, have produced more interest.
DeGraw said when the original contract was negotiated, it had specific criteria not expected when the pandemic hit. He proposed renegotiating certain parts to make it more flexible.
“We’ll be doing that over the summer and will be able to present new contract terms to the board in the early fall,” DeGraw said.
He added while the last school year was frustrating for a lot of people, he said the district “took a lousy situation and did the best we could do with it.”