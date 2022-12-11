The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District hopes to get a jump on its teacher recruitment for the 2023-2024 school year — by starting well in advance, according to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
“This is a bit of a change from how we’ve done it in previous years,” Melin said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Traditionally, the district begins its recruitment process after the new year, but ongoing recruitment difficulties have spurred a change in direction.
“The fact of the matter is these are different times … when it comes to recruiting for educators,” Melin said.
Melin said many school districts in both Alaska and the Lower 48 request teachers to sign contracts by February or March for the upcoming school year.
“If educators are looking to make a change, this is the time of year they are going to begin looking,” Melin said. “We want to make sure we want to be part of the process.”
Melin said open positions were posted on various job platforms Dec. 1. The district’s online job platform lists 23 open certified teachers positions, from middle school to special education positions.
Additionally, the district looks to recruit six principals. According to the job listings, posted Friday, the district seeks principals for Lathrop High School, North Pole Middle School and four elementary schools, including at Anne Wien, Midnight Sun, Salcha and Arctic Light.
The recruitment attempts come as the district and two unions head into mediation over contract negotiations. The Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association are operating under the previous bargaining agreement, which expired June 30. Contract negotiations reached an impasse after both unions and the school district failed to reach an agreement on key issues, such as benefits and pay.
ESSA is slated to meet with a mediator on Jan. 9, Melin said. Details are still forthcoming for an FEA mediation date.
FEA and the district alone have 20 contract articles to be mediated, ranging from health benefits and salary increase to classroom safety and parking for itinerant teachers.