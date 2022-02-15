The union representing Fairbanks North Star Borough School District support staff exchanged initial offers with the district Friday for a new three-year contract.
The Education Support Staff Association represents about 40% of the district’s workforce, including secretaries, janitors, cafeteria workers and aides in the Fairbanks area.
Wages
In its 51-page initial offer, ESSA representatives propose a 5% wage increase across all its pay schedules each year.
The district’s offer doesn’t include a wage increase, only a step advancement. It also proposes a two-year contract instead of the traditional three-year contract.
ESSA’s salary schedule includes 16 steps spread over 13 different levels, including supervisors within the level. Starting wages for any step 1 position starts at $14.05 an hour on the current agreement, while the high end is a supervisor at $44.09 an hour
The union spells out the starting place in a salary schedule based upon experience.
The union also proposes to double additional pay for classified employees who must step in as a substitute teacher to $60 for a full day ($30 for a half-day) in addition to their normal pay.
ESSA also wants $4/an hour extra for special education teacher aides who need to provide sign language services with students in the classroom.
The union’s initial offer also includes a hazard pay provision calling for $4/hour above normal pay for employees assigned to work with students who “have violently towards others within the previous 12 months.”
ESSA also wants a one-time $1,000 bonus for all members who were required to interact with the public or in-person around students while schools were closed during the pandemic.
The district’s offer wants to eliminate the option for providing a mailed check to employees and transition entirely to direct deposit. All prior agreements stipulated new employees hired before July 1, 2006, had the option to have their check mailed.
Benefits
The district’s offer proposes setting rates for some of its health plan options at ones established in 2021.
The district’s offer stipulates that employee contributions will be set annually based on the district’s plan cost. Projected cost plans themselves will be based on prior fiscal year calculations.
The union wants to boost the annual contributions made by the district toward health savings account plan options to $1,500 from $750. ESSA also asks the district to front load employees’ personal leave and to have three days bereavement leave for extended family.
Health and safety provisions
ESSA’s initial proposal, like the teachers union, asks for new provisions in its workplace safety standards.
The new provisions include a school administrator notifying staff that a student they are assigned to work with if the administrator believes that student poses a threat to staff or student safety because of past behavior.
ESSA also asks that staff and educators be notified of visiting parents who have a past history of alleged abusive or harassing behavior; the district would be required to facilitate and support police complaints filed against any visitor who .physically assaults a member while on duty.
The union’s offer includes provisions for working with or being notified of potential viruses or disease outbreaks.
ESSA is the final union to exchange offers with the district, and negotiations start Feb. 17. The Fairbanks Education Association, representing teachers, and the Fairbanks Principals Association, provided their initial offers on Feb. 4 and started negotiation talks last week.
The current contract for all groups ends June 30.