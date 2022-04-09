The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District faced a difficult decision when it rearranged its elementary and middle school band programs.
The district plans to focus more on middle school, while preserving general music education in the upcoming school year, at the cost of an elementary school instruments program.
Cuts and consequences
Some community advocates and teachers worry that cutting elementary school programs could have far-reaching consequences.
“There’s a certain window of time for the brain to learn certain things,” said Erin Janoso, a parent, musician and part of an advocacy group supporting school music.
Janoso said students learn skills such as music and language more easily at a younger age than they do when they enter middle school.
“Little kids are willing to throw themselves out there and learn, compared to when students get closer to that adolescence and they become more hyper-selfware,” Janoso said.
Janoso said as a result of the cuts, less kids might be interested in participating in music.
Elementary school students learn instrumental music from a itinerant teacher, who visits various schools and teaches students twice a week for 30 minute sessions.
The district’s elementary general music curriculum focuses on fundamentals like music comprehension and history. Students also practice active listening and audience etiquette.
Instrumental music has faced cuts over the past several years, including the elimination at the fourth grade level.
Fifth and sixth-grade were preserved this school year. But sixth graders are shifting to middle school, and a year-long fifth grade band program was cut.
Daniel Strawser, a music education professor at University of Alaska Fairbanks, said there’s a developmental impact as well.
“By eliminating students from beginning an instrument in fourth or fifth grade, they are losing out on two years of learning an instrument,” Strawser said. He noted it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill like musical instruments.
“If a student practices a half-hour a day for two years, that’s roughly 600 hours, and it’s a pretty significant chunk,” he said.
Delayed development, he said, cuts into opportunities students might have such as playing in community youth orchestras, participating in contests or competing for scholarships.
District challenges, solutions
District administrators attempted to find solutions and work around challenges. A March 8 memo written by Assistant Superintendent Kate LaPlaunt outlined the difficulties in preserving itinerant band teachers.
The district budgeted for six instrumental teachers and “as many general music teachers as possible.” However, there were three general music vacancies, forcing the district to reassign three instrumental teachers to those positions; this left only three teachers to cover the neighborhood schools.
LaPlaunt wrote the end result is the district is only doing the bare minimum at the elementary level and “that is only working because of the dedication of our general music teachers.”
LaPlaunt told the school board at several meetings she has communicated with music teachers before her team developed what the district believes to be the best solution.
Adding sixth grade to middle schools could allow middle schools to expand the number of elective offerings, she wrote. All middle schoolers would be able to benefit from lessons four or five days a week throughout the school year if they pursue orchestra or band as a full-year elective.
Focusing on middle school, LaPlaunt wrote, means students would benefit from three years of instruction before high school.
The district has budgeted two additional teachers to help sixth-graders with introductory music lessons in the first semester.
The teachers would spend the second semester focused on an introductory course at fifth grade classes. Those students move on to sixth grade and would benefit from the continued instruction from the same teacher.
Janoso said she’s happy to see middle and high school music programs supported.
“Elementary and middle school music are not in opposition to one another and shouldn’t be put that way to describe them,” Janoso said. But both need each other to be whole, she added.
Ripple effect
Eduard Zilberkant, conductor of the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, agrees. He notes most music students learn a music instrument early in life. Cutting fourth grade and now fifth create a ripple effect.
“Without a pool of students coming in from an early age, what they have effectively done is deplete that source as those students graduate into the next grade,” Zilberkant said.
Zilberkant’s largest concern is that older students won’t want to start because they might be interested in other electives.
“In five years, the music pool will be depleted so much that there won’t be anything,” he said.
Staffing concerns
Katie Bates, a longtime districtwide orchestra teacher, said she is teaching orchestra at three schools and band at two others this year. She used to cover three schools.
“It’s exhausting,” Bates said. “I’m trying to keep track of where I go every day.”
Bates said one of her biggest concerns is that students might suffer because music teachers might not have the proper skill set. An orchestra teacher, she’s never taught a band before this year.
“I know how important it is for students to get started and if I give them bad habits, I could send them down the wrong road,” she said. “That kind of scares me.”
Bates said she feels like the district merely pays lip service to its music teachers. She’s observed that music has consistently been on the chopping block in years past.
Strawser said even if elementary school programs return, it would require hiring and retaining enough teachers and financially sustaining the program.
“It’s a tough sell ‘Come to Fairbanks’ for a job that could be a one-year position or appears not to have much job security,’ Strawser said.
Finding support
Advocates, including Strawser and Janoso, said preserving music ultimately comes down to support from community, local and state resources.
“I don’t think anyone at the district level wants to hurt music,” Strawser said. “I think they want to see it succeed but they are making the best decisions with the resources they have available.”
Ultimately, he said, it’s “on the community on some level to decide if fourth and fifth grade instrumental music is something they want to support.”
Janoso said the advocacy group she belongs to has been trying to push for more inclusion and cooperation among local music organizations to reorganize elementary school music. The group is also encouraging speaking at borough assembly meetings up the assembly’s budget vote.
“Testimony has power,” she said.