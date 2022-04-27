A school district decision has slammed the brakes on Fairbanks students working on personal vehicles during shop class.
Hutchison High School junior River Bennett said it came without warning.
“We were in the shop working on vehicle engines when we sort of got told that we would have to move into the classroom and would be doing mainly classroom lessons,” Bennett said. “We didn’t get a reason why. It just sort of happened.”
A memo issued Friday by Joseph Tyson to principals, department heads and shop teachers prompted the decision. Tyson is the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s risk and safety coordinator. He said in order to reduce liability “(FNSBSD) is prohibiting students or staff from working on or having personal/privately owned vehicles in any FNSBSD shop class” effective immediately.
Tyson’s memo provided little other explanation, but Joshua DuVall, the district’s director of communications, explained it was based on an insurance provider’s recommendation.
“The district was made aware by the insurance provider that the use of personal vehicles as teaching tools imposes liability on the district that is not covered under current insurance policy,” DuVall said by email Monday.
The update applies to all shop classes, including those at Lathrop, Hutchison, West Valley, Ben Eielson and North Pole high schools. It covers all personally-owned vehicles and engines.
DuVall said most high schools “have already been operating their classes with no private vehicles being used.” The decision would not affect students taking shop classes, he added.
“There should be little to no impact to our students’ education as resources are available to them that have been provided by the district or donated to schools,” DuVall said. “There is no change needed to the risk and safety policy when utilizing the vehicles that are donated.”
Shop classes are part of the district’s overall career and technical education curriculum. The district provides several career-oriented “clusters,” or programs designed to teach students skills with the goal to earn college credit, certifications or career skill sets.
The decision didn’t sit well with community members. Parents took to social media pages to call out the district for a lack of communication and details.
“Just how it happened was frustrating,” said Bennett, the Hutchison student. Bennett said his class was working on a district-provided engine when the news broke, but it isn’t the same.
Bennett said he started shop classes when he started Hutchison as a freshman.
“In tenth grade I started bringing in my own stuff,” Bennett said. “It increased my interest in the subject by working on my own projects.”
He added he doesn’t think the new policy had to be implemented.
“It’s pretty upsetting,” Bennett said. “Me and quite a few other students are going to Hutchison specifically for these shop classes.”
District eyes new certification
DuVall said the district’s automotive programs are working toward becoming certified by the nonprofit National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (or ASE).
ASE certification is recognized in the United States and Canada and can be used by shop owners and service customers to “better gauge a technician’s level of expertise before contracting the technician’s services,” according to the nonprofit.
“The ASE certification will create excellent opportunities for our students to move seamlessly into careers in the automotive industry,” DuVall said. “This is a great learning opportunity for students to learn the business side of the automotive industry and the importance of carrying liability insurance in their shops to protect their customers as well as themselves.”