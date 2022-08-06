Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced scaled-back bus routes this year, with Chief School Administrator Karen Melin noting in a letter to families it’ll be different than past years.
The district also faces a shortage in other areas — namely classroom teachers and aides.
The district listed at least 36 vacant certified teacher positions and 17 teacher aides as of Friday morning. Melin noted the teacher shortage is a national trend, but the school district “has fared much better than others around the state and country.”
“We are investing our energy on finding solutions for the immediate and long range to ensure our students are provided the opportunity to receive an excellent education,” Melin writes in her letter. “Though the challenges will continue, as is the way of life, we are excited for this new school year and to work together for student success.”
Beyond just teachers, the district is looking for kitchen staff, secretaries and a social services manager.
Sandi Ryan, a high school math teacher and president of the Fairbanks Education Association, sees things a little differently.
“They [the district] are scrambling,” Ryan said.
She said she’s seen the district become creative in trying to fill classroom spots.
“They are pulling in support services like tutors and extended learning program teachers that teach the gifted and talented, to help in the classroom,” Ryan said.
Ryan, too, said the teacher shortage isn’t a local or state issue, but she believes it’s giving the district thoughts.
“It’s becoming a real reality to them that it’s a different landscape than it was a few years ago,” Ryan said. The pandemic, she said, opened up the possibility that educators can pursue other fields.
“They are seeking employment elsewhere and not seeking it in the education field,” Ryan said.
The lack of teachers is something Ryan recalled from decades ago when she taught in Texas. Districts there are smaller, with a few options within a city.
“The benefits and pay were not worth staying in Texas,” Ryan said.
As a national trend, she adds “it’s a crisis we see, historically, that depends on an educator’s love of children and learning and giving to others.”
Being stretched a little thin is one thing, being stretched to the breaking point is another.
“Until we change that it will be a struggle to get new teachers,” Ryan said. “We learned in the pandemic that we can do other things.”
Ryan also said teaching in Alaska suffers overall from an inadequate state retirement system. The state’s current pension system is a defined contribution system, in which an employee contributes money and their employer makes a matching contribution.
Most see it as a step back from past defined benefits programs, which the state moved away from in 2006, citing budget and unfunded liabilities as primary concerns. A defined contribution plan is similar to a 401(k) plan, but not as versatile.
The school district has its own retirement plan, a 403(b) account, but it’s essentially another defined contribution plan.
On top of that, Alaska is one of 16 states that doesn’t pay into social security for its government employees. The lack of that security net, Ryan said, can cause heartburn.
“Until the legislature and the state changes the retirement system, it’s going to be tough to attract people,” Ryan said.
The school district and FEA are also set to reenter negotiations for a new contract once the school starts up. The talks stalled down in May, largely along benefits and pay requests. It means the teachers entering this year won’t have a contract and will be operating under the provisions of the old one until a new agreement can be inked, voted on and signed.
Ryan said legislators and school districts can both learn something: Funding education better can lead to a positive impact in terms of recruitment, retention and student achievement.
“If you fund educators and pay them well, you can be discretionary in who you can hire,” Ryan said. “You can hire the best.”