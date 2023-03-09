The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District launched a survey last week seeking input on the 2024-2025 school year calendar and school start times.
“The purpose of this survey is to serve as a pulse check on how things are going for families as far as [school] start times,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin. “It’s been a couple of years since we established those start times.”
The school board adopted new start times for its elementary and middle school in May 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year to save on student transportation costs.
The district adopted a two-tiered system which pushed middle school systems back by 90 minutes, to about 8 a.m. Most elementary schools were staggered between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
High schools maintained their original 7:30 a.m. start schedule.
“We thought it would be time to see how it’s going for families,” Melin said.
Survey-takers are asked to gauge their level of agreement or disagreement on five topics, including how the current system works and whether before or after school care is a challenge.
The survey closes March 19, and results will be reviewed at a future school board meeting.
The school calendar portion of the survey is an annual process.
“For some of the calendar changes we want to get feedback, feelings, thoughts on possible calendar adjustments for the future,” Melin said.
Calendar-related questions include preferences for winter break scheduling, the start of school year and the possibility of a four-day student day.
The school administration has considered a consolidated four-day schedule in future years in part as a way to mitigate ongoing budget concerns, according to the district’s budget summary.
Melin told the school board in the February budget work session that any consolidated schedule would take time to implement. The school board has the final decision over any schedule changes.
The survey is open to students, parents, all district staff and community members. The survey is available online bit.ly/3ZUr0Dh or www.k12northstar.org, under District News.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.