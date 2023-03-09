Alarm Clock
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District launched a survey last week seeking input on the 2024-2025 school year calendar and school start times.

“The purpose of this survey is to serve as a pulse check on how things are going for families as far as [school] start times,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin. “It’s been a couple of years since we established those start times.”

