OB-GYN Danielle Jones explains “five strange things that your vagina does that are normal” in a YouTube video. In another YouTube video, the pros and cons of contraception methods for adolescents are discussed.
The videos and other materials were proposed to supplement sexual education lessons in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, but students won’t see this content, at least not at school anytime soon, after the Board of Education on Tuesday refused the materials.
Links to the materials can be found in the school board agenda at bit.ly/3Cc6jYb.
School board President Tim Doran instructed the administration to withdraw the materials and conduct more screening. A vote was planned for next month but it’s not clear if any of the materials will return before the board.
School Board member April Smith was shocked at some the content.
“Issues like this contribute greatly to our declining enrollment,” she said, adding that she felt humiliated as a public education leader by the proposed educational materials.
The video featuring Dr. Jones goes into great detail about vaginal secretions and shows a pair of stained panties.
Education leaders said other content by “Mama Doctor Jones” would be highly inappropriate for public school children and they worried about introducing students to her YouTube channel.
The six items up for review also included a paper packet titled “Comprehensive Sex Education and Sexual Health”; a Cleveland Clinic website “Birth Control Options”; a YouTube video, “How The Morning After Pill Works And Stops Pregnancy”; and a website article, “10 Dating Safety Rules that Could Save Your Life.”
Two teachers submitted the materials with the goal of enhancing sexual education lessons during health class, according to Chane Beam, executive director of the Department of Teaching and Learning.
The materials were presented to the Board of Education as per Alaska Statute 14.30.361, requiring that materials or guest speakers addressing sexual education, human reproduction or human sexuality be approved by the Board of Education.
Most years, the vote on supplemental sex ed materials is perfunctory, but this year the education leaders didn’t like what they saw, read and heard.
“Some of these videos just really, I watched them, and I have an eight grader, and I made sure that I had my headphones on when I looked at it,” board member Jennifer Luke said. “And I made sure none of my children looked at it because I personally would not allow my children to look at these videos.”
Doran said one of the videos seemed like a sales pitch.
“The one on the morning-after pill I did not see at all as appropriate,” he said.
Another video struck Doran as intended for an adult audience, not youth.
McKinley Rhoades is a junior at North Pole High School with an advisory vote on the board. He said the videos inappropriately encourage teen sex.
“I don’t think we should even be talking about this,” he said.
Board member Erin Morotti said she was uncertain.
“I would love to see a medical provider review these materials and give their expert opinion,” she said.
“Disgusting” and “morally reprehensible” were some of the comments by a handful of people who provided public testimony. No testifier spoke in favor of the proposed sex ed materials.
“It’s basically porn when you are talking about these kids watching these movies,” said Kathleen Kondus of North Pole.
Teresa Ciscel of Eielson Air Force Base said children should focus on sports, hanging out with friends and their future, “not how they can stimulate their partner or learning about the morning-after pill.”
“We were all teens once so, yes, I understand sex crosses their minds, but that doesn’t mean that we should encourage it,” she said.