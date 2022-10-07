The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has proposed expanding its North Star College program by turning it into a new school of choice.
The program, currently an alternative education program, partners with with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, allowing high school seniors on track to graduate to take college-level courses as a senior.
“North Star College allows students to take both high school and college credits at no cost to them while doing so in a supported introduction to college,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Luke Meinert at a Tuesday board of education meeting.
Students apply as juniors and are selected in a lottery, with an average of 120 applicants a year.
Meinert said at a board meeting Tuesday the program is in its third year with 40 participants.
Those selected must take between seven and 15 college-level credits per semester.
“This is an indication of a privilege to have such a university in our community that is willing to partner with us and offer options for high school students,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
Meinert said the district’s goal was to expand program admission to 125 students in the 2023-2024 school year and 175 students the following year “at no additional cost to the school district than what is already budgeted for the program.”
Kristan Kelly, North Star College counselor, told the News-Miner Thursday that a student who takes the maximum 15 credits would have one year of college under their belt by the time they graduate high school. Expanding it to include juniors means they could achieve two years, which provides benefits in and of itself.
“If a student pursues a specialized program like engineering and wants to go to a specialized engineering school like MIT, they could do all their general requirements here and hit the ground running at that engineering school if they graduate,” Kelly said.
She added students participating in the program have a 100% graduation rate, and 85% opt to continue on to university.
Setting up a school
The proposal goes before the school board for approval on Oct. 18. Meinert stressed a new program will require “a robust recruiting effort and time to retool the program for expansion.”
A new school doesn’t mean a new physical space but rather administering a program similar to how BEST Homeschool operated before it was set.
Some of the side benefits to the district include a new revenue source.
“We believe this will be attractive to students outside of our district, which could also bring additional revenue,” Meinert said.
Students would be “cross-enrolled” and still be able to participate in regular high school activities.
Melin said if and when the board approves the expansion, the district would move forward in talks with DEED to launch a new school. DEED will conduct its review process and issue an approval or denial letter.
“We have absolutely no indication that that request would be denied,” Melin said. “Once that approval is granted, we start right away with advertising, marketing and making sure all juniors and seniors know this is an option for them.”
Some board members had concerns and others appeared supportive.
Erin Morotti said she was supportive of North Star and its potential expansion but was “concerned about minors being unsupervised at UAF [extracurricular activities].”
Meinert said the district has an extensive agreement with UAF that extends its minor protection policy to extracurricular activities. High school students are ineligible for some UAF clubs and activities.
Board member Tim Doran was reluctant to support the program because of a short turnaround and lack of information.
He added the district’s closure of three schools, an upcoming deficit and dwindling amount of CARES Act funding complicates the decision.
“We’re talking about a $1.3 million investment, and it is basically a wash, according to the numbers we’ve received,” Doran said. “Before we start talking about the budget, this would come off the top of that … it would be a major commitment, and we gave up school-based funding in other schools as a saving thing.”
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said the program would generate at least $1 million through the state’s base student funding formula and can reallocate $300,000 in funding.
“They’re solid estimates, and we’ve erred on the side of conservatism,” DeGraw said.
Board member Matthew Sampson said a program expansion has been a long time coming.
“We do have the money … I’m going to trust our staff, and if we can start up a new school, it’s a great opportunity,” Sampson said.
He added the program provides practical results — growing a workforce and saving families money on tuition.
“We’re looking at cranking out teachers,” Sampson said. “That’s what we’re lacking, so homegrown teachers would be awesome.”
Board president Jennifer Luke called it “an opportunity to expand an already existing program that is functioning at a high level taught by university professors.”
“We’re partnering with UAF and they are not going to allow us to fail,” Luke said. “Over the past three years, it has been proven this partnership has been fruitful … and that it is best practice for our students’ success after graduation.”
She added she has faith in DeGraw’s budgeting assessments and “has seen us through some very difficult times over the past three years.”
Boardmember April Smith added the district must be delicate when calling it a new school after closing or condensing three elementary schools.
“We’re not putting up a new building or hiring teachers, we are setting a new school in an administrative term and having our minors attend UAF, who have provided space and resources,” Smith said. Beyond that, Smith supported expanding the program.