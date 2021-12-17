More details about a plan to shift sixth grade to middle school came out at a school consolidation information meeting on Wednesday.
The new middle school model is connected with a proposal to close three elementary schools — Joy, Nordale and Anderson — in an effort to address a long-term trend of declining enrollment.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education is anticipated to vote on a school consolidation plan on Feb. 1. Closing some schools will help the district chip away at a $17.3 million budget deficit for the coming school year, according to public education leaders.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent over secondary education, said expanding the middle school experience will help prepare students for high school. Each grade level will have its own section of a school, including locker areas.
Sixth graders in North Pole go to middle school.
“We want to assure these families that they will be going into a safe environment,” Meinert said.
If the consolidation plan is adopted, sixth graders would have an academic advisor, more variety in classes, more options for student activities, more exposure to career and technical education classes, and advanced students would see more opportunity to accelerate, Meinert said.
A handful of people attended the meeting in Hering Auditorium, and about 40 people watched it stream online. The school district recorded the meeting and published it on its website. More meetings are planned on Jan. 10 and Jan. 18, and an online survey asks for feedback on the proposed middle school model and options for closing schools. The survey — a link is posted inside the school efficiency tab on the district website — closes Jan. 2.
Repurposing buildings
The BEST Homeschool program is growing. It ranks third in enrollment compared with brick and mortar schools. Public education administrators want to repurpose a school building to expand that program, which Chief Operating Officer Andy DeGraw said brings in revenue to the school district.
Selecting a school building for the BEST Homeschool program would allow for those students to access laboratories and a gym.
Meinert wants to enhance the homeschool program and attract some of the thousands of students in the Fairbanks area who are enrolled with other homeschool programs.
“We have seen a huge growth within the homeschooling space,” he said.
Tanana Middle School was identified for possible closure in the past. Kate LaPlant, assistant superintendent over primary schools, explained why closing Tanana, which is behind on maintenance and is one of the shabbier buildings in the school district, is no longer being discussed.
It’s a large school and the other two middle schools in Fairbanks aren’t big enough to absorb its students, LaPlant said.
“It’s one of our largest schools,” she said. “It has some of the most space available.”
The school district is in communication with public education labor unions and is working up a timeline for school consolidation, according to Ivory McDaniel-Ilgenfritz, executive director of human resources.
Many details are pending a decision by the school board but McDaniel-Ilgenfritz said staff will follow students to other schools.
If consolidation is adopted, the school district will still have space to grow with room for about 4,100 more students, including 1,600 elementary students, according to officials.
“We’re finding huge savings and at the same time we are getting more students in buildings and better able to serve our students,” DeGraw, the chief operating officer, said.