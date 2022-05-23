A national shortage of special education teachers has led the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to offer one-time retention bonuses to its current staff.
The district’s special education office will offer one-time $500 retention bonuses to teachers, support staff and nonrepresented employees who completed the entire 2021-22 work year and who have committed to returning for the 2022-23 school year. The bonus will not be offered to administrators.
“The Special Education department’s service to students relies wholly upon an amazing staff,” Derek Coryell said in a news release announcing the bonuses. “There is clear value in retaining our highly trained staff and providing opportunities for them to continue to grow professionally.”
Derek Coryell is executive director of special education. The district employs 154 special education teachers, 225 support staff members (ESSA), and 10 nonrepresented staff.
The district itself enrolled 2,375 students with individualized education plans for one level of special education or another as of the end of the school year.
Coryell said the nation’s shortage of special education teachers and professionals was felt harder locally.
“Limited training programs, location and other factors make recruitment of special education professionals extremely difficult,” Coryell said. “We are actively recruiting at all times.”
Special education staff also require special certification and training for their profession, said Kate Hall, assistant director of special education.
Teachers, she said, require a bachelor’s degree and “specific teacher certification in special education through the Alaska Department of Education & Early Development.”
“Related service providers, including psychologists, speech language pathologists and occupational and physical therapists are required to complete a specialized graduate training program in order to receive certification to work in Alaska schools,” Hall said.
‘Homegrown effort’
Hall said the district partnered with Nebraska-based Chadron State University to provide training and coaching for its special education staff.
“The Special Education Department recognizes the critical role that highly trained teachers play in the success of our students,” Hall said. “To meet this need we are looking towards our own highly trained and dedicated paraprofessionals.”
The partnership will provide an opportunity for support staff to earn special education training credentials, something she said Chardon State University specializes in with other school districts nationwide.
Hall said one employee has already decided to take advantage of the training and “look forward to many more to come.”
“This is a true ‘grow your own’ endeavor,” Hall said. “The partnership will allow special education paraprofessionals to maintain their current position with the district while completing their teacher certification.”