A lack of bus drivers has prompted the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to offer part-time driving positions to its current staff.
In an announcement Monday, the district said it “will be recruiting staff to drive FNSBSD minivans to maintain as many student routes as possible.”
Interested staff members would drive district-owned minivans before and after school at a rate of $30 an hour, according to the announcement.
Joshua DuVall, communications director for the district, said the district is seeking up to 30 minivan drivers.
“This plan is temporary until Durham fills all positions,” DuVall said. “The school district has been actively working with Durham and looking at all options to maintain as many student routes as possible.”
Durham School Services, the district’s school bus contractor, has been on a recruiting effort over the summer prior to the start of school on Aug. 17. However, despite numerous conventional and non-conventional advertising efforts, recruiting is still ongoing.
The district announcement said the part-time positions won’t affect normal work hours, since shifts will be scheduled before or after normal school hours.
DuVall said minivan drivers will need training and a safe driving record, but unlike a school bus, a commercial driver’s license is not required. Durham will provide the training.
As a result, normal bus routes may be reduced or adjusted.
“The district is making contingency plans in the event Durham does not have enough drivers at the start of school,” DuVall said.
The district faced similar challenges last year and, as a result, implemented a rotating, one-week-on, one-week-off bus schedule meant to be temporary but extended throughout the entire school year.
District administrators made the decision this year to forgo a rotating schedule, noting it was a disruption for several families over the course of the year.
