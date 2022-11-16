The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District faces a $16 million deficit as it prepares for the upcoming 2023-2024 budget cycle in February, according to Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw.
New and current school board members received a brief overview of the budget process Monday night.
The deficit includes a projected $3 million in state revenue loss, an increase in salaries and the lapsing of Covid-19 pandemic funding.
“Barring an early miracle … it’s going to be a challenging budget environment to say the least,” DeGraw said.
The projected $3 million loss comes from an increase in local property value increases, which affects how much the state gives.
“This has become a massive issue, especially with what we see with property values in the state,” DeGraw said. “Property values rise significantly and the minimum contribution is based on assessed valuations locally.”
The local contribution from the Fairbanks North Star Borough represents the second largest portion the district receives. When that local contribution increases, the state deducts the amount from its own contribution.
“It’s hitting the district hard,” DeGraw said. DeGraw added it becomes more complicated as no borough funds its schools at just the minimum threshold.
The school district received $53.2 million from the borough for this school year, but the minimum local required contribution is at $33.9 million. The projected minimum bumps to $37 million next year, DeGraw said.
The district used $11 million in CARES Act funding to cover “ongoing operating fund expenditures.”
The district will have about $5 million left over for the upcoming budget cycle. DeGraw added the district’s fund balance, used for unanticipated expenditures, is depleted.
“Those two items will create a vastly different budget for next year,” DeGraw said. “We’ve relied heavily on CARES funding and [the fund balance].”
He added four years ago, the fund balance was over $30 million.
“We’ve held the line as long as we’ve been able to with these supplemental sources, but unfortunately we are required to balance our budget,” DeGraw said. “That will mean some hard decisions.”
Lobbying for increased BSA
DeGraw said the state expects significant lobbying to increase the Base Student Allocation in the upcoming legislation.
Alaska’s public schools receive their largest source of funding through the Base Student Allocation, based on the level of students.
“I hope to get out on the advocacy trail this year,” he said, adding his main point will be the need to avoid impacts to student learning.
The amount has remained static at $5,930 per student since 2017 and will receive only a $30 bump in Fiscal Year 2024. The legislature provided some one-time funding over the years.
DeGraw added the increased funding is attached to the state’s Reads Act, which has its own strings attached.
Board member April Smith said one of the Association of Alaska School Boards legislative priorities includes a $800-plus BSA increase in addition to “inflation-proofing” the formula.
DeGraw said based on a rough estimate, a BSA increase to $6,660 per student would push the district out of its deficit.
The district’s enrollment dropped sharply in 2020-2021 school year during Covid-19 pandemic, going from 13,224 students to 11,222 before rebounding the next year to 12,268. This year’s count came in at 12,643.
“We’re just shy of 600 short of our pre-Covid enrollment number,” DeGraw said.
DeGraw added the state’s Hold Harmless clause, which protects school districts against a significant enrollment drop, helped tremendously, adding the district might have lost $30 million in the 2020-2021 school year.
But Hold Harmless ends next school year, and the district will receive revenue based on actual enrollment.
Board questions
Board member Melissa Burnett asked how close the district could be to school closures.
DeGraw said school closures haven’t been discussed yet and conversations often boil down to the question of “how much change can our community take at once?”
“Will school closures be on the table at some point in the future? Very possibly,” DeGraw said.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin added any school closure would follow a process similar to closing Joy, Anderson and Nordale elementary schools in May. The decision, DeGraw added, was prompted largely on building capacity and whether to fund unnecessary space.
Board member Tim Doran asked how the three school closures impacted affected revenue from the state. DeGraw said the district lost $1.5 million.
Setting up its North Star Middle College as a school of choice can add $960,000, DeGraw added.
Smith suggested the borough or residents look at a ballot initiative to dedicate a specific portion of the borough mill rate to fund education.
“If people really want great schools and outstanding programs we see in other places, they have to be paid for … and there are a lot of ways to do that,” Smith said.
DeGraw noted some boroughs, such as the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, use something along those lines when allocating funding.
Smith added it’s “time to have a conversation with the public about what fully funded education looks like” while balancing parental choice.