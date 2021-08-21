The 2021-2022 school year began on Wednesday for Fairbanks public schools, and, as is not unusual, there were complaints about bus delays.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Acting Superintendent Karen Melin sent an email to parents explaining the longer than normal delays. According to Melin, about 2,000 students registered for the bus in just the two days before the start of the school year. The district and Durham School Services, the bus company, are struggling to accommodate the high number of students on such short notice.
The district worked with Durham over the summer to prepare for the school year, including preparing and practicing bus routes. But, Melin wrote, “Adjusting routes and stops for our many bus riders while facing the nationwide problem of short staffing has proved challenging.”
Already stretched thin, the district and Durham were hit with an additional challenge with the large number of late additions. The 2,000 additional registrants “created a new layer of difficulty for our limited transportation staff to process,” stated Melin.
Parents complained on social media about buses running as much as an hour and a half behind schedule. It is not unusual for the first few days of the school year to be a bit rocky, as it takes time for both drivers and riders to get into a routine.
In order to make the process as smooth as possible, the school district created a registration system prior to the start of school last January, which they continue to utilize. The system — which allows the district and bus company to know where each student needs to be picked up and dropped off — helps to create plans for routes and stops. Roughly 5,000 students were registered for the bus by the Friday prior to the start of the school year.
However, for the plans to be effective, the school needs information about who is riding the bus. The addition of 2,000 riders that were not initially accounted for threw a wrench in plans, leaving the district and Durham grappling with revising routes and adding stops.