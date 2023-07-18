The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District negotiation team spent two days in mediation last week with the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA). Herman Brown, with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, continued in his role as the federal mediator. The teams discussed parking, grade reporting, and publication of the agreement.
During mediation, the teams reached an agreement on eight items, including salary schedule ranges above a bachelor’s degree, shared teaching, and utilizing substitute teachers.
No agreements were reached on salary, healthcare, and supplement retirement accounts. FEA and the District are tentatively scheduled to resume negotiations in early August in an attempt to resolve the remaining articles before arbitration scheduled for Aug. 7-9, 2023.
“While many of the articles centered around money remain unresolved, reaching tentative agreements on eight articles is welcome progress, indeed,” said Danette Peterson, FEA president in a release.
“I’m pleased with the hard work from both the district and FEA negotiation teams, and I want to thank everyone for their willingness to engage in the process,” said Dr. Luke Meinert, FNSBSD superintendent in the same release. “I remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement prior to arbitration.”