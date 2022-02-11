School buildings in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District were designed and built to hold hundreds of students.
The Department of Education and Early Development provides data on what it considers full capacity. District administrators gave an overview during a Monday work session on recent decisions to close Nordale and Joy schools and shift sixth graders to middle school.
Elementary schools
In the current school year, capacity levels for the 11 district-wide elementary schools ranged from 55% to 78% capacity.
Capacity is expected to change with the closure of two schools. Most of Nordale’s are expected to attend Anne Wien, while Joy’s students can be expected to be spread over five different schools.
Anne Wien can expect an increase to 395 next year, bringing its capacity level from 55% to 71%; the school was built to house 553 students.
Weller Elementary may see an expected capacity increase as it goes from 68% to 77% in the next school year with 437 students. Weller was built to house 569 students.
Woodriver Elementary will see a reduction to 377 students, lowering its capacity from 78% to 67%; it was designed to house 561 students.
Arctic Light is expected to house 434 students at 73% capacity next year. It was built to house 596.
Denali will remain at 65% capacity with 276 students in a school designed for 422.
Hunter will be at 71% capacity with 353 students in a space designed for 494.
Ladd enrollment is projected at 402 and 73% capacity; it can hold up to 553.
Pearl Creek may see 386 students at 70% capacity, when it can hold 548 students.
University Park Elementary will be at 60% capacity with 341 students, when it was designed for 564 students.
Middle school capacity jumps
A shift of sixth graders to middle school — a move North Pole schools conducted back in 2007 — will drastically increase capacity for all three Fairbanks area middle schools, according to the current projected data.
“They are well within the realm of normalcy — on the higher end, but much higher than we’re used to seeing,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said.
Randy Smith Middle School was built to house 422 students but had 279 in the current school year. Next school year’s projected enrollment will be 390, boosting its capacity to 92%.
Tanana and Ryan middle schools are much larger, built to house around 600 students. When the new school year starts in the fall, Ryan’s population is expected to be 560 students (94% capacity) and Tanana at 574 (95% capacity).
Tanana is just under half full this year with only 294 students, while Ryan was higher at 65% capacity and 384 students.
Enrollment numbers are a factor
The district has seen a consistent decline in its student enrollment over 20 years — and with it more empty seats.
Twenty years ago, the district had just over 15,100 students. In the current school year, it’s just over 12,200, based on school district data.
Recent decisions made by the district board of education will adjust capacity numbers, including the closure of Joy and Nordale school buildings, merging Anderson and Crawford and shifting the sixth grade class to middle school.
School district officials have stated school capacity was one factor in school closure decisions, but not the deciding factor. Joy, for example, is an older school building and had a laundry list of capital improvement needs over the next several years.
“If enrollment continues to decline, additional school closures are on the table,” Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw cautioned at Monday’s work session.
DeGraw added the district has a plan in place “in the likely event we do have an enrollment increase.”
“I would love to have the ‘problem’ of middle schools going to 100% because that would bode positively well for our district,” DeGraw said.