Fairbanks’ street flooding has a habit of hiding potholes — or a deep ditch, in the case of one Durham School Services bus.
The small bus had to be pulled out of a deep ditch Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Fairbanks Street across from the U.S. Post Office. The driveway to an apartment complex was flooded, obscuring the ditch.
Ryan Hinton, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District director of transportation, said no students were on board at the time. Hinton said in cases where a bus would get stuck with students, Durham will work with the FNSBSD Transportation Department to transfer students to another bus.
Durham has additional polices in place to address similar scenarios, Hinton said.
“If a bus gets stuck, the Durham Safety Team responds to asses the situation,” Hinton said. “An available standby bus will be sent to safely transfer any students on board.”
From there, a series of late buses notifications are sent out to families, the affected school and the public, if warranted.
As state and local officials attempt to jump on top of flooding issues, they also reminded drivers to be cautious when driving through flooded areas. Standing water can obscure potholes and ditches.