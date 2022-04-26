Some possible optimism for additional school funding came after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Finance Committee approved an amended recommendation to add $2 million in funding to the school district’s budget request.
The committee made its recommended amendment in a 6-1 vote at a Saturday meeting, two days after the district made its budget presentation.
The original borough budget as published recommended flat funding of $49.44 million. The school district’s recommended budget requested an additional $2 million, for a total of $51.44 million in borough funding.
The district’s overall recommended budget is $238.5 million, which includes federal, state and local funding across different accounts.
Assembly member Savannah Fletcher requested the amendment, saying the borough had enough in its general fund’s lapse account to cover the request.
“We’ve heard in detail of the school district’s need for ensuring folks are funded not just from one-time funds but to avoid pink slips,” Fletcher said. “I think our community deserves it.”
Lapse funding differs from a surplus in that it’s an amount of money the borough had the authority to spend but did not.
Assembly member Kristan Kelly supported the decision because of its investment.
“If we really look at education, it is the foundation, which I think is as a healthy borough, a healthy democracy and the future of our borough,” Kelly said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward told the committee that “the administration is in support of the amendment and the full amount as amended.”
Concerns
Assembly member Tammie Wilson, who voted against the amendment, had concerns about providing the additional $2 million, noting the school district could use funding from other funds in its budget.
Andy DeGraw, the district’s chief operations officer, said while the district has $17.6 million in unrestricted funds, it’s for impact aid paid in advance.
“If we were to spend that $17.6 million down ... we’d basically be pre-spending impact aid that is provided to us for the purpose of the next fiscal year,” DeGraw said.
Wilson expressed frustration at the various “little funds” that money goes into and asked if there was a process to better understand the process in the future.
“It sounds like they have the money and chose not to spend it. That’s very different than getting it from somewhere else,” Wilson said.
Assembly member Aaron Lojewski, while supportive of the overall amended budget, said the $2 million should not be looked at as “free money,” and that could factor into long-term funding.
“I want to make it clear it isn’t some free money that came out of the general fund,” Lojewski said. “This is a real cost (to taxpayers) but also a real benefit.”
Fletcher clarified by saying the Borough Assembly isn’t obligated to provide the amount in future years. The assembly provided $55 million in 2016, but hasn’t matched it in succeeding years.
Assembly member David Guttenberg said there’s been frustration from the assembly side to understand how borough-provided funding will be used and the assembly not being able to specify where money can be spent.
“But I think one of the responsibilities of the borough and the various administrations of the state of Alaska is to support education and make sure the future is bright for our kids,” Guttenberg said.
The amendment, as passed by the finance committee, would be incorporated into the overall draft borough budget. The assembly must still approve the overall budget, which is scheduled for discussion on May 5 and May 12.
School budget
The school district’s Board of Education passed its recommended budget on March 23 following a series of work sessions and robust discussions on where to cut and what to fund in order to close a $19 million deficit ahead of the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The board already voted to close Joy, Nordale and Anderson elementary schools and shift sixth grades to middle school for long-term cost savings and re-adjust to shrinking enrollment.
The school district’s overall recommended budget is just under $238.5 million, including a $184.08 million general fund, a $12.7 million transportation fund, a $5.48 million nutrition services fund, $32.82 million in federal programs and $3 million for student activities fund.
The district’s operating budget, or general fund, is made up of local, state and federal sources. The district school board also approved a recommended $11.3 million in Covid-19 relief funding to supplement programs and positions that otherwise weren’t included in the normal budget.