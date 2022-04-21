A proposed amendment to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s 40-year-old controversial issues policy was voted down unanimously at Tuesday’s board of education discussion.
The policy update would allow teachers and students “to address the controversial topics that come up” in line with the district’s mission statement, said Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning.
Policy update
“This is saying that we don’t want to go out and teach all of those controversial things,” Beam said. He said it would facilitate students learning about topics in their lives, deepen complex issues and allow an open, constructive dialog in a safe space.
“We need to make sure everyone is protected and this will give us a good step for this,” Beam said.
Beam added input from more than 120 teachers and educators that provided some concern, such as teaching “two sides to sides that don’t have it.” He added everything eventually falls back on the board-approved school curriculum.
Beam said the policy update would also create an administrative regulation, or guidelines for teachers and staff. The current policy lacks such a regulation.
More information needed
Board members expressed different concerns on the update, ranging from the language being too open-ended to needing more detail before it could be approved.
Board member Maggie Matheson asked how the district engages parents, noting “I’m the one going to be teaching my child how to respond respectfully and how I think about this topic.”
Matheson supported the principle to update the policy, but asked whether teachers who were dismissed in the past would be reinstated.
Beam said teachers should first and foremost contact parents in advance about any truly controversial topics being taught, affording parents a few options.
Board member Erin Morotti asked if the guidelines were available, but Beam said the regulations are still being developed for teachers.
When asked if it could be brought to district during the policy’s second hearing, Beam responded he would but said having both a regulation and policy presented at the same time.
“My concern is if we bring the policy and the [regulation], we’ll have folks who like the policy but want something in the regulation they want just a little bit differently,” Beam said.
Morotti noted regulations “should be based on the intent of the board policy” and wanted to ensure the controversial topics issues were in line before she could vote on the policy.
Sampson: Original policy works
Board member Matthew Sampson said he believed the original policy — two sentences in length — provided sufficient direction for district staff. Sampson said the original policy promises examining controversial topics “in an instructional atmosphere free of partisanship and censorship.”
“That sounds simple to me,” Sampson said. “If what you’re saying is staff has no other written guidance, I suggest the administration come up with one to do as much.”
Beam later clarified the original policy was ineffective.
“It is so short that it didn’t do anything,” Beam said. “All it did was say what a controversial issue is and that’s it. Did it provide a safe space or not? It didn’t do either.”
Smith: Open door
Board member April Smith said the policy revision lacked substance, calling it a “huge open door.”
“I would just like to see more in the policy,” Smith said, such as a reference to curriculum and a guarantee teachers shouldn’t share their personal opinion.
Smith proposed an amendment to include teachers not sharing their personal information, but the amendment failed.
Board member Tim Doran, who sat on the committee that approved the proposed policy revision, said the committee believed it should be updated.
Most topics, he said, fall back on adherence to the board-approved curriculum. With controversial issues, he said the policy guideline would address more controversial subjects that might come up during discussion or lectures.
Board president Jennifer Luke said she didn’t want the district to be in a situation similar to its committees, where there was misinterpretation on vague materials, and policies end up different than regulations.
“I think that this is where this policy is at this point,” Luke said. “Is it better than what it was? Absolutely… but in the policy itself, I think it just needs a little more guidance.”
The board ultimately voted the policy down, with instructions for staff to return with updates based on board member feedback.
“There needs to be a lot more wordsmithing and depth of understanding in this policy,” Luke said.