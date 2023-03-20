FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. The district earned accrediation from Cognia, a nonprofit that performs quality assurance for education providers throughout the nation. News Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education will set most of its work into budget discussions next week, including a 5:30 p.m. work session tonight (Monday) and at its regular meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

All meetings will be held at the district administrative center, 520 Fifth Avenue.

