The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education will set most of its work into budget discussions next week, including a 5:30 p.m. work session tonight (Monday) and at its regular meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
All meetings will be held at the district administrative center, 520 Fifth Avenue.
According to a brief agenda memo, the school board plans to adopt its recommended budget during a special meeting Wednesday and Thursday (both at 5:30 p.m.) if additional discussion is required.
The school district faces a projected $17 million budget deficit going into the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
School district administration stressed the budget will require some difficult cuts, including 83 full-time teacher and classified staff positions, increased class sizes and impacts to educational programs.
The shortfall involves a number of elements, including expected cost increases, a decreasing student enrollment, relatively flat state funding, the last of its CARES Act Covid-19 federal relief funding and the end of a Hold Harmless provision that provided a funding buffer against the enrollment drop.
The school district’s funding comes from a mixture of state, local and federal contributions. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has said he will include an additional $3.5 million increase in his budget to the Assembly, in part to offset a reduction from the state due to increased overall taxable value. The increase would boost the local match to $55.5 million.
There are currently two bills circulating in the state legislature, both advocating for an increase in the Base Student Allocation (BSA), or per-pupil funding.
The BSA will increase by $30 to $5,960 on July 1 after remaining flat for seven years, but the bills ask for an increase by $1,000 (a Senate Finance Committee bill) or $1,250 (a bill by Ketchikan Rep. Dan Ortiz).
The recommended budget must be submitted to the borough by March 31, but it won’t be the final step.
After the Assembly adopts its final budget in May, the school board must make final adjustments by June to reflect any changes to either local contributions or state funding.
