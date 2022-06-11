Fairbanks North Star Borough School district committees would be re-organized to better reflect their respective tasks and goals, according to a recommendation by district administration.
It would also effectively eliminate the district’s diversity and parent engagement committees and reorganize them under a single community engagement body chaired by a district administrator.
The new plan was developed at the direction of the board of education and details hashed out by a board ad-hoc committee.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the recommendation doesn’t eliminate the committees as they stand now. But if adopted at a later date, it would be “a piece of a much larger process that the board has gone through.”
Members of the diversity committee objected to the recommendation at Tuesday’s board meeting, saying any elimination would effectively be a step back in the district’s diversity statement.
Erin Janoso, a diversity committee member speaking for herself, called it “a glaring omission that undermines trust in the school district because it seems like it could be an attempt by the admin to avoid engaging in straightforward honest discussion of significant change.”
Melin said the school board participated in a workshop held by the Association of Alaska School Boards, in which committee structures were addressed. The district administration made its recommendations based on input from the ad-hoc committee and discussion by the board at its last May meeting.
“Some of the reasons for the restructuring are the main responsibilities of the board lie primarily to budget, policy, curriculum approval and legislative matters,” Melin said. Those committees would be chaired primarily by the school board. The district’s legislative committee would turn in a committee of the whole made up of all the board members.
Melin said a newly-formed community engagement advisory committee would facilitate broader conversations including diversity and parent engagement, while being able to convene quickly.
The diversity committee is currently a board advisory group that includes 16 members with representatives from district administration, its unions, parents and at-large community members. It is chaired by a school board member. As a board committee, it has to abide by Open Meetings Act requirements.
Board member Erin Morotti said the ad hoc group discussing committee structures didn’t vote to recommend disbanding the diversity committee, but rather rename. She asked how the district could achieve diversity, inclusion and equity without a clearly defined committee.
Melin reiterated the restructuring was only a recommendation.
“I’m not suggesting that we eliminate the work of diversity or any such thing,” Melin said. “What am I suggesting that we could address a number of topics … we could address diversity, bring the school calendar before them or different topics that are happening across the district and not be focused on one single thing.”
Melin said the recommended community engagement committee could provide stakeholder input on legislative matters and priorities that the board’s legislative group could examine.
Board member April Smith supported the administration’s recommendation.
“They could take swift action, whereas an administration committee would not have to work within the constraints of a board meeting,” Smith said. If a pressing issue came up, she added, it could quickly mobilize and address the topic while it remained pertinent.
“Slow movement is something I think the public is frustrated by in our actions,” Smith said. “That makes us seem disconnected from what is happening in the community because we wait a month to discuss something that happened a month ago.”
Board member Chyra Sanderson, who chairs the diversity committee, expressed similar views, adding that the Open Meetings Act slowed down the meeting process.
She added realigning the committees won’t be a short-term shot. The board would have to re-examine its policies and administrative regulations and restructure the committee missions.
“I want to give the work we’ve done a chance to get on paper and to a system where
The ad hoc group tasked with looking at committees will look at the administration’s recommendations and draw up its own in the fall.