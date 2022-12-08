A Fairbanks North Star Borough School District budget committee set its priorities for next year’s budget, with a focus on student class sizes, preserving facilities and staff retention and community engagement.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin told the board of education Tuesday the committee received a briefing on the district’s financial position from each department.
“A consistent theme came through from each department to maintain services to students and staff, while also at the same time facing the possibility of significant budget cuts,” Melin said.
The district faces a $16 million budget deficit going into the next school year.
Melin said the committee “avoided getting into the weeds” of the budget. District staff would take priorities for when it starts its full budget process in February.
The district also has to contend with unfinished labor negotiations with teacher and support staff unions, which have gone to mediation.
Boardmember Tim Doran said maintaining small class sizes “as best we can keep it” remains the top priority. In addition, the committee stressed keeping professional development; facilities maintenance and effective communication were also stressed.
The committee also recommended restoring seven building maintenance positions in the general fund to address aging infrastructure concerns, implement new technology tools to reduce staff workloads and expand safety and wellness training for teachers and staff.
Staff retention and recruitment was another recommendation, acknowledging the district’s ongoing difficulty in filling vacant positions.
Student social-emotional learning was another concern.
“The district should preserve programs that focus on the social and emotional needs of students and staff, which will in turn improve educational outcomes,” the committee report recommends.
On the engagement front, the committee recommended surveying families and the community “for interest in K-8 opportunities at the school level.”
Doran added the committee discussed areas of “investment and reduction without getting into nickel and diming.”
Allison Curry, a teacher on the committee, added that the committee “erred on the side of brevity and tried to tell the board what to do and not how to do it.”
Communication, facilities a key part
Boardmember Erin Morotti asked why the committee considers communication and engagement a top budget priority.
Boardmember Maggie Matheson, who’s chaired the committee for the past year, said the district uses a variety of tools, from social media to email for essential staff and community outreach.
“Communication and engagement has a spot in the budget we need to look at,” Matheson said. “It’s something we want to preserve, because we want to have open communications with parents. We need to listen to what our community is saying.”
Matheson added the district’s goal to ensure student success depends on engagement.
Curry added the priority includes investment in the district’s information technology department, which oversees the suite of tools for community engagement and teaching tools like Google Classroom.
“Informational technology plays a huge part in the success of our district,” Curry said. “If we don’t prioritize family engagement in things like communication over technology, then we are not prioritizing families.”
Even though we have less buildings this year, facilities and maintenance are still stretched pretty thin,” Curry said. “We need facilities to be timely, not just burst pipelines but also hanging whiteboards — things you normally don’t think about.”
Curry added the district “has a huge backlog” in tasks, on top of deferred maintenance.
Moratti recommended a community survey on budget priorities, similar to one done in 2018 given the budget reality “so that when we have to make decisions next year, we have that information.”
Melin stressed all feedback and committee priorities will be fed into the budget process “with the understanding of what the stark reality before us is going to be.”
“There’s no avoiding the situation we are in and it’s something we’ve likely never seen,” Melin said. “Taking the input of all the stakeholders we’ve engaged goes into the mix and then we have hard decisions to make.”
On top of a $16 million deficit, it has to contend with the last of its Covid-19 pandemic relief funding and increased labor costs.
The district’s Hold Harmless status, a provision that provides school districts with a financial cushion to offset losses from declining enrollment, also ends after this fiscal year.
The district faced a similar budget deficit coming into the current school year with a $19 million deficit. As a result, the school board approved a merger of sixth grade into middle school and closed three elementary schools.
Covid-19 funding to preserve nearly a hundred staff positions.
In a previous board meeting, district administration said school closures are off the table this year but recognize it could be a consideration in future discussions.
