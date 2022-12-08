School Board

Budget priorities include class sizes, facility preservation, staff retention and community engagement.

 Metro Creative

A Fairbanks North Star Borough School District budget committee set its priorities for next year’s budget, with a focus on student class sizes, preserving facilities and staff retention and community engagement.

Chief School Administrator Karen Melin told the board of education Tuesday the committee received a briefing on the district’s financial position from each department.

